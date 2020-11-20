On October 31st, Anthem Healthkeepers Plus partnered with Firefighters to the Rescue to give away coats to residents of Fairfax County and Alexandria who were in need.
“We cover over four hundred thousand people, and 130,000 people in Northern Virginia. We mostly cover low-income families, pregnant women, and children. However, with the recent expansion of medicate, we’re able to cover 19-64-year-olds in the blind and disabled population. We’re a trusted messenger and community partner for the work that we’ve been doing for 20+ years. We partner with all kinds of nonprofits in the area in order to serve our clients, and also make sure that our clients are kept aware of information regarding their healthcare. During COVID, this means keeping them aware of the governor’s executive orders, evictions, and more,” said community liaison Canek Aguirre.
“The kids are super excited to be able to pick out a coat, and it’s getting cold out, so it’s definitely going to come in handy for them,” said Aguirre.
We don’t just work with our members, we work with local and state government as well as many different nonprofits. to support our community. We provide hours as volunteers to a variety of different groups. We provide information for communities so our members know what’s covered, who they can go see and keep aware of what the government is doing like executive orders, food resources, evictions, etc.
Anthem Healthkeepers has partnered with Firefighters and Friends to the Rescue for the last five years as part of their mission to work with non-profits in the area that could support their clients.
Firefighters and Friends to the Rescue was started in 1998 by firefighter Deputy Chief Willie Bailey. Bailey is a Fairfax resident and Alexandria native, who saw a need in the community and had a desire to help underserved children. He continues to serve as president of the organization today.
Each winter, Firefighters and Friends to the Rescue organizes a coat drive and provides over 3,000 coats for children. Chief Bailey created a partnership between the fire department and national nonprofit Operation Warm in 2011 in order to maximize the potential for giving in the Northern Virginia area.
“These Made in America coats not only bring warmth and joy to impoverished children but they also create new American jobs,” says http://www.ffandfriends2therescue.org/ .
In addition to coats, Firefighters and Friends to the Rescue provides school supplies, food, and books to underserved and underprivileged children of the Northern Virginia area.
Last year, Firefighters and Friends distributed: 2,500 backpacks with school supplies, over 300 haircuts for kids, 3,000 new kid’s coats, 2,100 pairs of sneakers and over 3,500 toys and bikes.
To learn more about how you can support projects like the coat drive and the other missions that these organizations undertake to serve the community, go to http://www.ffandfriends2therescue.org/ .
