I’ve moved around a decent amount for a young adult. I will always call the Silver State of Nevada home, but after leaving the Las Vegas valley for undergrad, I’ve lived in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, and now Virginia. From a desert state to the Deep South, to the wetlands, to green forests, I’ve experienced quite a few different climates. What remains the same is the need to preserve our God-given land and protect our natural treasures.
As a desert native, I’ve paid close attention to the drought. Growing up in Southern Nevada, I lived in a neighborhood with a rotational schedule for assigned days and times to water our lawns. One time, the “water police” found our sprinklers on at the wrong day and time, and my dad received a written warning for watering on a Wednesday evening instead of our assigned day. That’s how scarce water has been in these desert basins. Experiences like this one in the drought-prone west demonstrated to me the importance of conserving our natural resources for future use.
Fortunately, we have realistic climate solutions at our disposal. The American Climate Contract, a market-based platform for climate action, provides such a framework and proves that we can conserve our natural resources responsibly without turning to big government programs. Specifically, the Contract focuses on four pillars: energy innovation, 21st century infrastructure, natural solutions, and global engagement. Instead of focusing on one silver bullet solution, this framework allows for targeted, specific action.
Each of these pillars and their corresponding approaches will prove useful in achieving relief from this drought. Whether it’s decreasing California’s dependency on Lower Basin water via research on desalination technology and subsequent implementation of desalination plants, preserving our natural reservoirs and water streams naturally, or pressuring other nations to decrease global pollution, all are ideas we should explore to help maintain a healthy water supply into the future.
I’ve also resided in water-rich states. Alabama and Mississippi are lush with wildlife and rolling hills, and Florida has wetlands and stunning ocean coasts. Unfortunately, these ecosystems are all very fragile, and are dependent on responsible management of our natural resources. We must conserve, preserve, and restore our beautiful naturescapes.
I’ve very recently moved to northern Virginia, just outside our nation’s capital. City life so far has taught me the importance of infrastructure that works with and for the environment, as well as personal responsibility when it comes to things like recycling and carpooling.
Between growing up in the desert, my college and grad school years in the Deep South and Florida, and now city life, I’ve come to realize that a one-size-fits-all approach to environmental issues is not prudent. While drought-related issues may matter in Nevada and the west, ecosystem conservation -- fueled by passionate sportsmen -- is of a higher priority in the Deep South. City life couldn’t be more different than the Florida wetlands, although some may call my new city the swamp.
While the environment is a collective term, the ecosystems in these five different states require different solutions to their own distinct environmental challenges. For that reason, we have to carefully analyze government regulations, roll back red tape where necessary, and be sure to make tailored, regional decisions. This is why the flexible and actionable approaches offered by the American Climate Contract are so refreshing.
Jordan Orris
Northern VA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.