Senior Susan Dillinger of Clifton recently completed her first and final season with the Guilford College women’s swimming team. She competed in five meets and swam in five different events.
Dillinger’s 200-yard medley relay team set the school record at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Championships with a time of two minutes, 4.84 seconds. She also swam on the Quakers’ 400 freestyle relay at the ODAC Championships that posted the fourth-fastest time in school history (4:07.97). Individually, Dillinger swam Guilford’s third-fastest time of the season in the 50-yard freestyle (27.92) at the ODAC Championships, and the second-fastest 100-yard freestyle (1:02.33) at the same meet. Dillinger had nine top-three results in the Quakers’ six dual meets, including three first-place finish
Dillinger, who also played soccer at Guilford, is slated to graduate in May with a degree in cyber and network security.
Coach Brad Herndon’s Quakers finished 11th out of 13 teams in the ODAC Championships and had an 8-3 regular-season record. He could return 11 letter winners next year.
