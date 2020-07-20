A man is facing charges after two people were stabbed inside of a Chantilly church July 18.
Officers responded around 3 p.m. to Grace Covenant Church located at 4600 Brookfield Corporate Drive for a reported stabbing.
When officers arrived, Chance Harrison, 32, of South Riding, was being restrained by several members of the congregation including Fairfax County Chief of Police Edwin C. Roessler Jr. Harrison was taken into custody without further incident; he was not injured.
Detectives have preliminarily determined that the church was hosting an educational event when Harrison entered and stabbed a staff member without provocation. A man intervened and was also stabbed by Harrison. Harrison was subsequently confronted and subdued by Roessler and several others. A knife believed to have been used by Harrison was recovered from the scene.
Both stabbing victims were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Roessler received medical attention for what are preliminarily believed to be minor injuries.
Harrison was taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of felony assault on a police officer and one count of misdemeanor assault. He is being held without bond.
Detectives are asking that anyone with additional information about this incident contact our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2.
