Centreville House Fire Displaces Two

Units were dispatched to a reported house fire in the 15100 block of Olddale Road in the Centreville area of Fairfax County June 12 at approximately 11:15 a.m.
Units arrived on the scene of a two-story single, family home with smoke and fire visible from the roof. Crews quickly extinguished the fire. There were no reported civilian or firefighter injuries.
One occupant was home at the time of the fire. A passerby noticed smoke coming from the roof area. The occupant was alerted by the passerby, safely evacuated the home and 9-1-1 was called. There were working smoke alarms, however, they did not initially sound due to the location of the fire.
Fire Investigators determined that the fire originated was accidental in nature. The fire started from an abnormal electrical issue with the cable communication line that ran underneath the vinyl siding from the first floor to the second.
Two occupants were displaced because of the fire. Red Cross assistance was offered and accepted. Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $63,000.
