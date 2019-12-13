What is a centroid town? According to the United States Census Bureau, it is the mean center of the country’s population as determined by the Census Bureau from the results of each national census. The Census Bureau has calculated this point each year of the census, beginning in 1790 with a point near Chestertown, Md. So far, there are a total of 25 designated centroid towns.
The current exhibition at the Greater Reston Arts Center (GRACE)—"Centroid Towns: Like a Passing Shadow”—is one chapter in an ongoing documentary project by Nate Larson, a Baltimore-based photographer and professor at the Maryland Institute College of Art in Baltimore, who, since 2014, has photographed in all twenty-five centroid towns and is currently doing long-term fieldwork in six of them.
On view through Jan. 4, 2020, the GRACE exhibition concentrates on Larson’s work in the Northern Virginia village of Waterford, the mean center of 1810 and now a designated National Historic Landmark where 64 percent of its 97 homes were built before 1861 and only four were built after 1922.
According to Larson, who spent the summer of 2019 onsite researching and creating photographic works in Waterford, this ongoing project “uses this idea of the ‘symbolic center’ of the country as a fulcrum to examine the challenges facing the United States.” Writing about the project on his website, among the specific factors Larson cites are: the “environmental impact of overdevelopment, historical legacies of colonial settlers, the changing face of industrial manufacturing, the evolution of American Christianity, economic pressures created by corporations on small business, and civic engagement in small towns.”
Lily Siegel, GRACE’s executive director and curator, encapsulated Larson’s overall project as his “portrait of America.” Considering his methodology, she reflected: “Larson approaches each of his centroid towns without intention. He talks to people, learns some of the history of place but more about the present.” In terms of Waterford specifically, Siegel added, “He is looking for meaning in a place where people must make a contemporary life while living amongst immutable landmarks of the past. Is it a burden or an advantage to live so intertwined with history?”
Conversing with Siegel at the exhibition’s opening, Larson—whose projects have been widely shown across the United States and internationally as well as featured in numerous national and international publications and media outlets—explained that he got “caught up in the romantic notion of chasing the center.” Saying “it’s a story and I’m a storyteller,” he emphasized that he is not only looking into the various elements that affect these communities, he also is examining how they tie into the overall country.
Larson, who made at least 15 trips from Baltimore to Waterford during the summer, underscored that “there is no irony in this project.” Directly and repeatedly engaging with community members, he found everyone “gracious and welcoming.”
Responding to a question by Siegel about his multiple photographs of children, Larson explained, “Kids love to tell you stories if you ask. … They let things happen, unfold.”
In addition to taking some 1,600 photographs, his Waterford project work, he said, included the creation of an audio archive consisting of oral histories and deep digs into local and national historical archives, even taking photographs over Waterford via drone. He shared the amusing factoid that Waterford’s 1810 coordinate is now located in a winery.
Ultimately, however, for Larson, it’s all about the story. “I’m a photographer,” he explained, “so I think about the pictures. … I’m not bound to a particular thing. … I’m always looking for ways to add another layer to the work.”
The 25 color photographs selected for the exhibition—supported by arts philanthropist and Waterford resident Virginia McGehee Friend—are an evocative assemblage of images of Waterford life and people and its “sometimes paradoxical relationship” between past and present. Most are archival inkjet prints on baryta photograph paper, which provides greater definition, extended tonal range and has durable archival properties.
Equally evocative and eye-catching are a dozen modern, sepia-toned tintypes, a collaboration between Larson and fellow artist Jay Gould. Portraits of current Waterford residents and artisans, they were created using a process originally developed in the mid-1800s and an 1850s’ lens. Recreating a popular sub-genre of tintypes, “occupational portraiture,” the subjects were invited to be photographed in period or contemporary dress as long as it represented their crafts and the tools of their trade.
A dozen artifacts of Waterford history give the exhibition further context.
When he concludes his data collection and photographic work, Larson’s relationship to these centroid towns will not end, he said. While he actively keeps in touch with the relationships he makes, Larson admitted that he does have favorites. Although each is “unique,” he said, “it’s usually related to the stories they tell … the tension between information and emotion.”
