Fan-band connection. Local history connection. What does this mean? As you read our conversation with Enter The Haggis’ singer-songwriter Trevor Lewington, you will learn how these words explain the secret behind the success of this Canadian-based Celtic rock band, whose members kept going for 20 years now — and the book that inspired six or eight of their songs. They are coming to Wolf Trap on March 11 — better awaken that Scots-Irish inside.
I want to stop and reflect on one of your statements: "I love writing. It took many years to figure it out and I'm still trying to figure it out."
Lewington: Yes. That's a true statement. With any kind of art form, I think it's important to always be, no matter how polished your craft gets, it's always important to be a student of whatever art form you're working on. So, that's what I try and do, try and learn from anybody else around me. I try and learn from any albums that I'm listening to, wherever I can find helpful tools to add to my toolbox.
What did you learn about songwriting through this process?
Lewington: Oh, well, I always had a love for music and poetic songs. I was thinking about some wedding songs when I was 13 years old, I could barely play probably three chords on the guitar at the time, or the piano. Looking back to that, just in terms of crafting a compelling melody or writing lyrics that are hopefully going to connect with people listening to it and avoiding clichés, I just listened to some of the earlier stuff I wrote and it's just full of these horrible clichés and I think for me it's more a matter of learning what you don't like more than what you like, becoming the best editor that you can be. Writing as much content as you can, being as prolific as possible, but also, trying to be the best editor that you can be...
What are the things that you don't like?
Lewington: Well, just that kind of stuff, cliché lyrics. A lot of the songs that I write and that have connected with people best for Enter the Haggis have been story songs, most of the time true story songs. Songs that are about stories that either a friend will tell me or my grandmother would tell me or ... I love local history. So reading about local history in the area or just generally history and then trying to take a story that naturally has a beginning, middle and an end, and figuring out for the chorus, what's the main idea and then, making the verses kind of help develop the story. I think that's one thing that I probably do best as a songwriter, I would say. I write some songs that are more cerebral stream of consciousness, or love songs or whatnot. … I think a lot of the time that works really well with folk music too. Where our music is influenced by Irish traditional ballads, those old folk songs were a way of telling stories. They were a way of sharing with people what was going on in another part of the country. A shared continuing history in an oral way and communicating stories to people, storytelling. I think that's a tradition that we've continued with our band.
You mentioned history and storytelling. That's interesting and unique. So you share local history through your songs?
Lewington: Very much so. Yes. My parents live in a village of about a thousand people on Lake Huron, one of the Great Lakes, and I spent a lot of time growing up there. We had a cottage there. I'd go there through the summers and I was always interested in the stories of the fishermen and the ships and the local people. My dad's friend, he's a bit of a historian, put together a book about the stories from this village that my parents live in. From about 150 years worth of stories … you could do the same thing with any small town anywhere in the world, you could compile interesting stories from 150 years. These are some fun stories. I got really excited about them and from the book that my dad's friend wrote, I've probably written, I don't know, six or eight songs just based on that book alone.
What is the book called?
Lewington: It's called “For the Love of Bayfield.” Bayfield is the village that they live in and Admiral Bayfield was a British naval captain. He was a surveyor and a lot of the maps that were used for a long time in Canada were originally surveyed through the Great Lakes and whatnot by Admiral Bayfield.
Interesting. This is your second time performing at Wolf Trap, right?
Lewington: … Definitely more than the second time. We've probably been there maybe eight or 10 times.
Wow. So do you have any song about the history of Wolf Trap? I'm just wondering.
Lewington: … I was looking this morning at the history of just the Wolf Trap venue and mentally taking some notes about that. I'm sure there'd be a lot of material for a song. For sure.
That would be interesting. What do you think is the secret of your longevity as a band?
Lewington: I think we've always been focused on our fans and taking the time to get to know them, whether it's at shows, making ourselves available online, just being very available on Facebook or whatnot. I think that it's been that fan-band connection and a lot of these fans have become ... We would call them friends, after a whole bunch of years. I think it's probably that connection more than anything else. If we had a big record label and we were touring around on a big tour and keeping to ourselves in the green room every show, we certainly wouldn't have made the connections with our fans that we have, being an independent band. We try and do things with the fans. We've done about 10 tours of Ireland where we bring fans along with us. We were there in October and we brought about a hundred Americans with us.
You paid for the trip?
Lewington: We didn't pay. No, we had a tour company based out of Massachusetts organized the trip and we organized the shows over there.
OK.
Lewington: Then we make the trip available to people and on this last trip, there were a hundred people who signed up to come over. That's a great way to get to know people.
Yes, I agree.
Lewington: Touring around for a week, sitting on a tour bus, seeing some of the sites together or playing shows, all that kind of stuff.
That's very interesting. For my last question, I'll ask you about the dish haggis.
Lewington: Oh yes, haggis.
Did you try it?
Lewington: I have tried it, yes. Tried it in Scotland and various places throughout the U.S. as well.
How does it taste?
Lewington: How does it taste? It's kind of like not-spicy sausage, but a heavily ... there are a lot of different herbs and things, but it has sort of a sausage-like flavor and consistency to it, I would say. Yes, it's pretty good. I'm vegetarian, so it was a long time ago that I tried it, although they do make vegetarian haggis.
Really?
Lewington: Yes. I haven't tried that yet.
My readers, if you have any recommendations for places to eat haggis in northern Virginia or D.C., please send them to me. I’m willing to try it!
