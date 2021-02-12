Like all previous holiday parties at school this past year, the tradition of passing out cards and candy for Valentine’s Day will look different for kids. Although some schools will still allow the passing out of Valentine’s Day cards and treats, all will be practicing social distance protocols.
While kids won’t get a traditional Valentine’s Day celebration this year, there are a few ways you can help make the day special at home.
Here are some ideas kids can have a special Valentine’s Day at home.
Craft your own Valentine’s: Make extra-special, over-the-top cards this year to send to friends and family. Break out the glitter glue, pompoms, pipe cleaners and stickers, and let your kids make the gaudiest, glitziest valentines they’ve ever made.
Go virtual: Organize a pod of friends and family to do a valentine exchange. Send each other valentines through the mail, and organize a Zoom party so everybody can open them together.
Secret admirer exchange: Have one person secretly assign a person to family members and friends. That person has to send a valentine (along with a treat or two) to their secret valentine. Have a Zoom party so everyone can guess their secret admirer.
Make them feel special: Buy a few of the cardboard valentines that come in boxes of 24 that are usually handed out at classroom Valentine’s Day parties. Make sure to buy the ones with your kids’ favorite animated characters on them. Write some special notes on a bunch of them, and let your kid open one each hour all day long.
