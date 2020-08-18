Units from the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department, Arlington County Fire Department, and the City of Alexandria Fire Department responded for reports of a house fire in the 5800 block of Arnet Street in the Bailey’s Crossroads area of Fairfax County August 16 at approximately 1:04 a.m.
Arriving units observed smoke coming from the top floor of a two-story, cape cod-style home. Units began an aggressive attack as additional crews conducted a primary search of the residence. Firefighters removed one occupant from the second floor as they fought to extinguish the fire. The occupant was declared deceased on scene. An autopsy will determine the victim’s identity and cause of death. There were no reported firefighter injuries.
Eight occupants were home at the time of the fire. A neighbor smelled smoke and, upon investigating, discovered the fire and called 9-1-1. Seven occupants self-evacuated prior to fire department arrival. Smoke alarms were present on the first floor only. It is unknown if they sounded.
Ten occupants were displaced because of the fire. Red Cross assistance was offered and accepted.
Fire Investigators determined the fire originated in a bedroom on the second floor. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damages as a result of the fire are approximately $93,750.
