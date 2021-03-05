“Meows! Meows! I am stealing the laptop away from Noah this week to write about Cat Health Month. Paws, the pawpose is to remind humans of how pawsitively pawnderful we cats really are and about your responsibilities for a healthy cat!
I think all humans should celebrate their love for their cat by purchasing them an exceptional toy, a few bags of the bestest cat treats, catnip, a new cat bed plush with the latest most lavish pawssible cat pillows and bedding sheets! Pawlace fresh water and food within easy reach! Meows, we shall lay in our beds for the day while you, our humans, wait on us paw and paw for a day! Meows! Nothing is too good for pawrecious catsters!
Meows, paws, though some humans think cats are solitary individuals who do not like cuddling, that’s not accurate! Cats, especially ones as pawsome as me, love a good cuddle. Spend time with you cat snuggling for a good cuddling on the couch. Pet, rub their bellies, stroke between their ears, and enjoy the pawsome purring. You will be a much better human by spending time with your cat. Purrs.
Cat Health Month is an excellent reminder to take your sweet catsterkins to the Veterinarian for a yearly health examination. An examination is meowingly helpful in preventing or alerting you to any pawssible health issues with your cat. Early detection of some health issues can lead to preventing them from becoming serious. During the examination, make pawsitive to have vaccinations and preventatives updated, meows, even indoor cats need vaccinated. Meowingly, if you haven’t had your sweet fluffykins spayed or neutered, this is the pawfect oppawtunity to show your love by having it done. Purringly, an examination of your cats teeth and scheduling any cleanings or surgeries leads to a healthy mouth that leads to a healthy cat.
Meows, did you know cat obesity is a huge problem, no pun intended, with many house cats? Paws, obesity can lead to other more serious diseases like diabetes. A cat needs specially-formulated food to help it be the bestest-it-can-be. A discussion with a Veterinarian will provide great information for a good diet for you cat if you follow it closely. Maintaining their weight will help your cat be healthier and happier. Keeping your cat active with games and exercise helps maintain their weight too.
Paws,though my human did this before I began wondering around my new home taking over the pawlace and ruling as every great cat does, take the time to check your home for any pawssible toxic houseplants. If you are unsure about any plants, check them out online as there are pawlenty of resources available! Purrs! Keep cords, small objects, ribbons, and yarn off the floors to create a safer environment. If you use string toys, only allow playtime when you can supervise as they can become entangled or choke on it. Paws, consider using plastic spring toys and scratching posts.
Meows, keeping a close eye on your kitty, becoming familiar with it’s habits, knowing it’s reactions to circumstances or situations, and overall behavior goes a long way in helping your cat be healthy and happy! MEOWS! Meow!
My pawsome friend “Cat Lady” from PetConnect Rescue brought by a few friends needing “Forever Homes” with humans to love who will love them too.
Meet Holiday Fezziwig, a sweet, loveable and mostest handsome black cat who is around 5-months-old. Meowingly, he is good with other cats and mini-humans!
Meows, Duncan is nearly 2-years-old, good with dogs, cats, and mini-humans! He is affectionate and tolerant of noise, especially like the shelter he came from. He will make a great companion as he loves to be petted and hang out with his humans. Duncan is fiv+ but healthy. Research shows that fiv+ cats can live long, happy lives.
Meow, my handsome friend Dillion is around 13-years-young! He wants a quiet adult-only home to enjoy his retirement years! Purrs! He loves a sunny spot to nap, sitting on a warm lap and receive gentle stroking. Paws, don’t be fooled, he is playful too- he loves a game of want toy chase! He would love a cat-savvy human to call his own and help him settle in his new home!
Contact PetConnect Rescue www.petconnectrescue.org, email: info@petconnectrescue.org or call 1-877-838-9171.
About Us! Samson is a Maine Coon cat who rules his human’s household while writing articles about cats, cat adoption, entertaining cat stories, and cat cartoons at www.fromthedogspaw.com. Enjoy his articles? Pawlease follow us at www.fromthedogspaw.com by email. Samson is Cat-in-Charge, I am Noah, Dog to our human, Allen Pearson Dog Photographer and Writer,Allen Pearson Dog Photographer and Writer, www.allenpearsonphotography.com, www.allenpearsonphotographyjournal.com, www.facebook.com/AllenPearsonPhotography, www.instagram.com/allen_pearson_photography, www.instagram.com/fromthedogspaw, www.facebook.com/fromthedogspaw.
