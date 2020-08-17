Many individuals and families are facing significant financial challenges - including loss of employment or reduced income - due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Because of this, tenants are making difficult choices on how to make ends meet – and specifically, how to pay their monthly rent. Some have been unable to pay rent and others have reduced or eliminated spending on other critical needs (such as food and medical care) in order to make their rent payments.
To help, Fairfax County has allocated nearly $2.5 million in supplemental Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to affordable housing providers in need of financial assistance due to the unexpected loss of rental income during the Coronavirus Pandemic. The funding, coming through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), is to be used to cover the rental obligations of eligible tenants who are unable to pay their full or partial rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There is NO PENALTY OR REPAYMENT associated with this assistance.
For eligibility information and application procedures visit https://bit.ly/3g4xOqI.
