Capital One has donated $90,000 to the Foundation for Fairfax County Public Schools (the Foundation) to support the purchase of MiFi units for students without internet connections in their homes during the COVID-19 quarantine. The units are being used to provide students in need with internet connectivity for up to five devices so that they can participate in classroom activities and distance learning.
“Capital One is a long-time partner of Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) and has generously donated their employees’ time as volunteers and funding to support students in need,” said FCPS Chief Operating Officer Marty Smith. “We greatly appreciate their dedication to our students and their contributions to making education for all our students more equitable.”
"School building closures over the past couple of months have highlighted the fact that access to computers or high-speed internet at home is a substantial barrier for virtual learning for millions of students across the country," said Jay Sanne, managing vice president of card technology at Capital One. "To truly succeed in the digital age, students first need reliable access to the digital world. As part of Capital One’s broader community response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are pleased to support The Foundation for Fairfax County Public Schools with a grant to support digital access efforts to enable continued learning."
Over the past 17 years, Capital One has been recognized by FCPS as its Partner of the Year (2003-04); for its READesign of the Glen Forest Elementary School library in conjunction with the Heart of America Foundation (2008-09); and as a member of the Virginia School Boards Association Business Honor Roll (2017).
“This generous donation will support FCPS to provide essential internet access to our most vulnerable students," said Elizabeth Murphy, executive director of the Foundation. "We value partners such as Capital One, who are responsive to critical needs in our community. With their help, we can enable more students to engage in distance learning, enhancing equity in education for all FCPS students.”
In addition to its financial support, Capital One associates volunteer in FCPS middle schools with the Capital One Coders program, which teaches students to code in an afterschool setting. Last year, over 200 FCPS students spent nearly 5,000 hours with Capital One tech associates learning how to build their own mobile apps. Capital One plans to continue the program this fall, and has prepared virtual classroom instruction in the event that it is needed.
