Dear Editor,
I am writing in response to the article titled “Fairfax seeks federal funding for child care programs”, published in your newspaper on March 19th, 2021. I am writing to comment on the number of children this funding seeks to help. I think it’s a great thing Fairfax is trying to help underprivileged children, providing parents access to child care and better education both helps make up for potential disparities in the quality of education between underprivileged and other areas and allows the parent to better provide for their child. But my questions/concerns lay within how many children this program is currently helping. The article states the program is currently helping 56 children in total, a decent number until I think about how that number of children hardly make up one grade level in just one elementary school in the area. Surely there could be a way to expand the program to help more people, or perhaps make more families aware of the program so that they can apply? As mentioned in the article the “War on Poverty” can not be won 56 children at a time, though it is a step in the right direction. I hope that in the future the program can be expanded to help many more children at once.
Gavin Cadle
Vienna, VA
