Three people are dead following a shooting Oct. 21 in the 6100 block of Wicklow Drive in Burke.
The victims have been identified as Patricia Marie Bounds, 67 and Sean Patrick Bailes, 19. The deceased shooter suspect has been identified as Marcellus William Bounds IV, 36.
Officers initially responded to a report of a domestic disturbance around 9:11 p.m. A woman reported that a family member had threatened her with a gun. Shots were heard and officers formed a “reaction team” with the goal of making entry and rescuing the victims. While attempting to enter through the rear sliding glass door, the officers say they were confronted by an armed man who allegedly fired a shotgun at them from inside the home. An officer returned fire and the man retreated deeper into the home.
A hostage barricade event was immediately declared and members of the FCPD Special Operations Division responded. Police say attempts to negotiate with the suspect were unsuccessful. SWAT officers entered the home and found two dead victims with apparent gunshot wounds, as well as the suspect deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police say the Investigation to date has determined:
• All persons inside of the residence were related.
• The victims were the mother and nephew of the suspect.
• There is evidence of an apparent ongoing family issue that escalated, resulting in the suspect using deadly force upon his relatives.
• During the argument, it appears the victims fled to various parts of the home to avoid harm from the suspect.
• When the suspect found the mother in a bedroom he immediately shot her.
• The suspect then located the nephew in a bathroom and immediately shot him.
"Our Victim Services staff are supporting the victim families and our community members and our Incident Support Services staff is supporting all of our brave officers,” said FCPD Police Chief Colonel Edwin C. Roessler Jr. “It’s important to note the trauma all have been exposed to in this tragedy and we continue to pray for all involved as they recover for the rest of their lives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.