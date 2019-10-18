The Lake Braddock Bruins continued their winning ways when they defeated the Robinson Rams 42-27 last week. . This game had more meaning to it than the other regular season games. The Rams (LB’s archrivals) fell to a 2-4 record after getting off to a 14-7 lead over the Bruins late in the first period. The Rams started the game by picking off Bruins QB Billy Edwards (Jr.) and returning it for a score. It would be a fistfight for the rest of the first half. “Starting off the game with a pick six is not a god start,” said Bruins Head coach Mike Dougherty, adding that, “The offense was steady all night though, after the turnover.”
Lake Braddock would respond with a 9yd TD pass from Edwards, his first of 3 scores on the night. Edwards and his team never let the turnover bother them too much. “I kind of froze after the turnover,” Edwards explained, “But when I looked over the play (On the IPad) and talked to the coaches, they told me to ‘flush it out’ and move on.”
The Rams went into the second quarter with a 14-7 lead that would be the only time they were winning in as the Bruins ripped off 14 unanswered points to end the first half. “We didn’t get off to the start we wanted, but we stayed tough and focused on our jobs, we knew we could get the ball into the endzone,” Edwards explained. The Bruins’ aerial assault weren’t the only thing slamming the Rams.
Senior Running Back Joe Murray had 18 carries and nearly 200 yards rushing along with a short TD run of his own. Throughout most of the game, Robinson had no answers for Murray, “Our plan was to bully them with our run so we could throw it over the top,” he explained. Murray plowed through the Rams D with the ferocity of Jim Taylor, taking several defenders to bring him down after he routinely broke the first few waves of defenders.
The Bruins also had a strong defensive performance, forcing key drive ending fumbles and some turnovers on downs. The Rams wouldn’t score again until there were only 3mins left in the game. By that point, Lake Braddock already had the game in their pocket.
Despite losing, the Rams still had things to say, “There was a lot of trash talking coming from both sides before the game. So beating them at home gives us a lot of confidence for the games ahead,” Murray said.
This win also allows the Bruins to look ahead with a sense of optimism, “We just need to take it one game at a time and not take anyone lightly,” Edwards explained. Both of these men and their teammates know that they hold their season’s future in their hands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.