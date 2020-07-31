Reston, VA (20191)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High near 85F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.