On August 24, at approximately 9:45 a.m., officers from the United States Park Police were dispatched to a report of a dead body at Great Falls Park. The individual was first reported by a kayaker. Investigation revealed that the man fell onto some rocks and was killed.
The 77-year-old northern Virginia man was identified as Russell Larkin.
He was pronounced dead on the scene. Larkin had been reported missing by FCPD.
The United States Park Police, Criminal Investigations Major Crime Unit, is seeking the public’s help. Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed anything to contact U.S. Park Police Communications at (202) 610-7500.
This incident remains under investigation by the U.S. Park Police Criminal Investigation Division
