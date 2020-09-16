The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voted Sept. 15 to approve up to an additional $12 million to expand funding for the Fairfax Relief Initiative to Support Employers (RISE) grant program to further assist Fairfax County small businesses and nonprofits affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The additional funding will bring the total program funding to $58 million and allow for all remaining qualified businesses who applied for RISE grants to receive funding. The additional funding will come from the county’s portion of federal CARES Act funds.
The RISE grant program is intended to help address funding gaps that may exist among complementary programs at the state and federal levels and provides relief to small businesses and nonprofits impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fairfax RISE grants do not have to be repaid. A minimum of 30% of the program’s funding is allocated for minority-, veteran-, and women-owned businesses. More than two-thirds of the businesses who applied for RISE grants fall within those categories.
The additional funding, along with $1 million from the Town of Vienna, will allow the program to serve who applied in June, dependent upon eligibility.
At this time no new applications are being accepted.
The Department of Economic Initiatives oversees and monitors the Fairfax RISE grant program. For more information, visit the Fairfax County website or contact the Department of Economic Initiatives at Economicinitiatives@fairfaxcounty.gov or call 703-324-5171.
