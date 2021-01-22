President Joseph R. Biden and Vice President Kamala Devi Harris were sworn into office on Wednesday morning, in a scaled down but historic ceremony. The message of the day was unity, which Harris and Biden both mentioned in their speeches.
Another big consideration for the inauguration was safety – both from COVID-19 and from predicted domestic terrorism. Following the events of January 6 in which thousands of people illegally entered the Capitol Building in protest of perceived election fraud, D.C. security was on high alert. The National Guard took several measures to ensure the safety of those in attendance.
Safety measures in place to prevent spread of the virus included forgoing the traditional inaugural balls in favor of a virtual ceremony the administration called “Celebrating America”, which aired Wednesday night and featured stars including Tom Hanks and Kerry Washington. It was a ninety minute telecast with remarks from Biden and Harris, as well as musical performances from renowned musicians including Bruce Springsteen and Lin Manuel Miranda, among others.
This administration marks many historical firsts. Harris is the first woman to serve as Vice President, as well as the first person of South African and Black descent. First Lady Jill Biden will be the first First Lady to maintain a full time, paid job outside the White House while her husband is in office. In her eight years as second lady, she taught English at Northern Virginia Community College, and she will continue to do so.
Former President Donald Trump did not attend the inauguration, instead taking one final presidential trip to Florida. He is the first to not attend his successor’s inauguration since Andrew Jackson in 1869.
Biden intends to waste no time in the first few days of his administration. Some of the actions he plans to take immediately include ending construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall as well as terminating the national emergency declaration Trump used to fund the wall, rejoining the World Health Organization and the Paris Agreement, and reversing Trump’s travel ban on predominantly Muslim countries.
