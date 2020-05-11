For nine years, the Stuff the Bus food drive has served as a biannual effort to fill the shelves of local nonprofits’ food pantries. Because of the extraordinary events taking place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for food has surged in Fairfax County, so Stuff the Bus is again stepping up to feed hungry people.
On Saturday, May 16 and Tuesday, May 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fastran buses will be parked at locations throughout Fairfax County and the City of Fairfax to collect food donations. However, unlike past years, the buses will not be parked in grocery store parking lots. Instead, buses will be parked in less-frequented lots, including all Board of Supervisors’ offices and the Fairfax County Government Center, to allow donors to comply with social distancing recommendations. The donations will benefit 10 nonprofits in Fairfax County.
For those who are unable to donate in person but want to contribute, Volunteer Fairfax has created a Donation Page to connect with and donate to nonprofits serving our community.
MOST REQUESTED ITEMS:
- Canned Tuna, Salmon or Chicken
- Soup
- Canned Pasta
- Macaroni and Cheese
- Canned Fruit (in light syrup or juice)
- Peanut Butter
- Jelly
- Bag (Dry) Beans
- Rice - Brown or White
- Instant Potatoes
- Canned Tomatoes
- Pancake Mix
- Pancake Syrup
- Hot and Cold Cereal
- Canned Vegetables
- Canned Beans
- Healthy Snacks (e.g. raisins, granola bars)
THE NEED FOR FOOD IS GREAT!
- 8 percent of Fairfax County Public Schools students reported going hungry in the past month (some of the time, most of the time, or always) due to lack of food in the home. (2019 Youth Survey Results, page 136)
30 percent of Fairfax County Public Schools students receive free or reduced price lunches.
4.2 percent of Fairfax County residents access SNAP (the food stamp program) for food assistance.
More than 75,000 Fairfax County residents live below the federal poverty level.
To view Stuff the Bus in action, watch this short video!
