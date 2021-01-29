The gallbladder is a necessary organ that stores bile, a digestive fluid, created by your liver. Bile is important for the digestion and absorption of dietary fats in the small intestine.
If your body has sludgy bile your mood will suffer. You can even become constipated and anxious! Low fat and bad fat diets do not stimulate the release of bile, causing the bile to get old/viscous/thick. The gallbladder tries to contract, but is unable to release the viscous bile. No bile leads to no absorption of fats. You may see fatty, shiny stools or a film in the toilet that looks like oil. You could also have gallstones and may feel a nagging pain under your right ribcage. (Don’t ignore this – take action now!)
Bitter foods, like radicchio and dandelion, help you digest your food. This is important because if you don’t digest well you don’t benefit from the nutritious real food you just ate.
BITTER foods stimulate your liver to produce BILE.
Bile helps your body break down the healthy fats you eat so you can readily absorb them, as well as your fat soluble vitamins.
Bile secreted by your liver also enables this vital detox organ to excrete toxins in the bile. This takes a load off your gallbladder and helps prevent the build-up of gallstones.
Most of my clients are women with slowed down systems. Slower metabolism includes impaired and sluggish digestion and detoxification pathways. The longer the body has had this slow metabolism and low energy the longer it’s been accumulating toxicity too.
Since higher (healthier) fat diets are still on trend (a pendulum swing from the low-fat myth we were lied to about for decades) this can backfire in many people (women especially) and slow them down if they don’t support their fat digestion.
This is one simple hack that could help some people out though it may not be robust enough if fat consumption is too high in the diet. If fat consumption has been increased and one still feels sluggish in energy, digestion and bowels) it’s time to reassess and tweak. Women with slow metabolisms will want to cut the fat back and increase veggie consumption instead.
One of the reasons people get moody or anxious is because their liver gets congested with all kinds of toxins, that’s where Nutritional Therapy comes in. You can literally improve your mood with food!
Bile is important in a number of critical roles, including:
• Aid in fat digestion and absorption (and some digestion of proteins and starches)
• Emulsify fats (the detergent-like reaction done by bile salts)
• Assist in absorption of fat-soluble substances, such as vitamins A, D, E, and K
• Helps regulate your intestinal microflora
• Encourages fecal matter movement through your digestive tract
• It serves as a route of excretion of bilirubin
• Help your liver rid your body of waste products
• Aid in destroying unwanted organisms that invade the body through the digestive system
If your body isn’t making enough bile, numerous uncomfortable symptoms can occur (all are common in my client population with slow metabolisms), such as:
• Fatigue
• Mood swings
• Constipation
• Acid reflux
• Acne
• Gastro-Esophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
• Migraines
• Vitamin deficiencies
• Jaundice
• Poor gut microflora
• Impaired liver function
• High cholesterol
• Greasy, foul smelling, and light colored stools
• Gall bladder disease (stones and inflammation)
The good news is, once you are aware of the sluggish bile connection to slow metabolism, you can turn things around for your health. Start by including bitter foods in small amounts at every meal. In just a matter of weeks you could start to feel a noticeable difference in energy, focus and even a reduction in constipation.
Now, if you don’t have a gallbladder, you need to supplement your diet (especially when you eat a fat) with ox bile. This will serve as your bile replacement and take a bit of the load off from your liver. If you have digestive problems, let’s set up a consultation. You can reach me at www.UnlockBetterHealth.com.
