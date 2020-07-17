Units from Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department, Arlington County Fire Department and the City of Alexandria Fire department responded to an apartment fire in the 3700 block of South George Mason Drive in the Bailey’s Crossroads area of Fairfax County July 14 at approximately 3:31 p.m.
Units arrived on the scene of a 26 story, residential high-rise and were met by several residents outside the building confirming an apartment fire on the 16th floor. Crews quickly reached the apartment to find a couch on fire with extension to nearby contents. The fire was quickly extinguished. One occupant was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There were no firefighter injuries reported.
One occupant was home at the time of the fire. She pulled the fire alarm and then called the front desk to report the fire. There were no working smoke alarms present in the unit.
Fire Investigators determined that the fire was accidental in nature and started on a sofa in the living room. The fire was caused by a carelessly discarded cigarette.
One occupant was displaced because of the fire. Red Cross services were not needed. Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $7,000.
Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department urges all residents who smoke to “Sink It or Soak It!"
and prevent careless fires! Please keep in mind the below safety tips as it relates to smoking materials:
- Completely douse butts and ashes with water before throwing them away, as they can smolder and cause a fire.
- Never smoke in bed.
- Provide large, deep ashtrays with a center support for smokers. Check furniture for any dropped ashes before going to bed. Empty ashes into a fireproof container with water and sand.
- Keep smoking materials away from anything that can burn (i.e., mattresses, bedding, upholstered furniture, draperies, etc.).
- Never smoke in a home where oxygen is being used.
- If you smoke, choose fire-safe cigarettes. They are less likely to cause fires.
- To prevent a deadly cigarette fire, you must be alert. You won’t be if you are sleepy, have been drinking, or have taken medicine or other drugs.
- Keep matches and lighters up high, out of children’s sight and reach.
- Never dispose of cigarette butts in potted planting soil. The soil, when it gets too dry, can become highly flammable.
- Never flick cigarettes into mulch or shrubbery. Dispose of them in a suitable ashtray or bucket with sand. Ensure designated outside smoking areas have an appropriate fireproof container, ashtray or bucket.
