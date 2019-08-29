Bad Axe Throwing, the world’s largest urban axe throwing company is coming to Fairfax City and will be located at 2985 District Ave, Suite #195.
They will be having a free open House Sept. 6th- 8th.
County residents will be able to participate in axe throwing leagues and be a part of a competitive globally recognized axe throwing organization, World Axe Throwing League (WATL), which had their World Championship aired on ESPN last year.
According to Bad Axe, it's a very social & new sport. Many competitors from other Bad Axe Throwing locations competed in the World Championship on ESPN last year, where one of their employees actually won the World Championship.
Bad Axe Throwing was founded in Canada in 2014 and has doubled in size in the last year alone, with a goal of being in every major market in the U.S. by 2021.
The company is currently growing at a rate of approximately one location each month, with three more locations opening up in the next six weeks.
Bad Axe says axe-throwing is a safe sport for people of all ages, and kids as young as 8 years old celebrate their birthdays with them. Bad Axe claims they have had over 500,000 customers and not a single injury (besides splinters or some customers touching the axe to see if it’s sharp after they tell them not to do that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.