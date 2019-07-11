Adham Badawy’s painting “Girl with a Bird in a Boat” is part of "A New Legacy – Contemporary Art of Egypt” exhibit at Falls Church Arts that comprises 11 renowned Egyptian artists. All artwork is 40 x 60 centimeters, using oil or acrylic mediums on high-quality papyrus paper. The paper was made using the same methods as that of pharaonic times. July 13 through Aug. 11.