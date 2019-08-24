This year marks a historic year for the country’s first weightless flight company, Arlington-based Zero Gravity Corporation (ZERO-G), as they celebrate 15 years of offering extraordinary experiences.
As the local northern Virginia company looks forward toward a path of exploration, they celebrate a history that is marked with incredible milestones and unforgettable airborne memories.
Over the years, ZERO-G has hosted an impressive collection of recognizable names, including famed physicist, cosmologist and author Stephen Hawking.
Other notable passengers include Buzz Aldrin, Peter Jackson, George Takei, Justin Bieber, Kate Upton, Martha Stewart, The Osbournes, and Ashton Kutcher, amongst others.
Fusing pop culture and popular science, ZERO-G has been featured on hit television shows including Big Bang Theory, Good Morning America, The Biggest Loser, The Apprentice, The Bachelor and more.
Providing a unique space to produce one-of-a-kind weightless conditions, ZERO-G has worked with an exciting list of the country’s top research groups including teams at Harvard, MIT and Johns Hopkins. They’ve helped drive advances in a variety of industries, even working with Australian beer brand 4 Pines Brewing Company to develop Vostok Space Beer, the world’s first beer bottled and manufactured specially for consumption in the cosmos.
In support of current efforts to return to the moon’s surface, ZERO-G will be offering specialized research flights with a primary focus on lunar parabolas throughout 2020. ZERO-G Coaches and Flight Attendants have an advanced understanding of experimental procedures and education in several scientific sectors including materials sciences, advanced physics, chemistry, structural engineering, biology and more.For ticket and flight information, go to www.gozerog.com.
