Amazon Data Services has acquired 100 acres in Chantilly as part of a $73M deal, according to land records. Multiple media outlets have indicated the site will be used for data centers.
The Washington Business Journal first reported that H&M Gudelsky Asset Management LLC sold the land shortly before Christmas for well over the assessed value of nearly $3.5 million. The site borders the boundary line of Fairfax and Loudoun counties, sitting north of Route 50.
The land is zoned Mineral Resource/Heavy Industry (MRHI) and has been owned by the company since 2004. In July, Amazon Web Services acquired nearly 90 acres near Arcola for $116 million.
