The Fairfax Symphony Orchestra (FSO) offers gifted young classical musicians a unique opportunity. Metropolitan-area seventh- through 12th-graders who audition successfully will participate in the Fairfax Symphony All-Stars – Sharon Bulova Young Artists Program, a 3-year-old initiative designed “to help inspire, mentor and train our next generation of classical musicians,” said Jonathan Kerr, the orchestra’s executive director.
Not only will the students “receive personalized mentoring and coaching sessions from the professional Fairfax Symphony musicians,” but also, they will “perform side-by-side with the FSO” in the program’s culminating May 9 concert at the George Mason University Center for the Arts Concert Hall, Kerr said. And “the program is offered at no charge to the students,” he added.
About 25 students have been admitted each year, Kerr said, but “there is currently no limit to the number of students admitted.”
To be considered for the All-Stars, students are required to submit an audition video on YouTube by March 1. Every video must include selected excerpts of 19th century Russian composer Modest Mussorgsky’s “Night on Bald Mountain,” one of the pieces that will be performed at the May 9 concert (Mussorgsky’s “Pictures of an Exhibition” will also be on the March 1 program), as well as a less-than-three-minute solo piece of their choice without accompaniment.
What makes a successful audition? “Students must demonstrate an advanced skill level on their instrument,” Kerr explained. “All applicants will be reviewed by Fairfax Symphony Orchestra members, with the judges listening for overall tone quality, intonation, musicality and correct notes and rhythms from the audition piece.”
Timothy Wade, the FSO’s Violin II and Stage Manager, has served as sectional coach and mentor to the All-Stars 2nd violins since the program’s inception. In auditions for string players, he said, “The audition committee listens for good technique, phrasing, dynamics and overall musicianship. Simply being able to play the notes is not the only criteria; we judge ability.”
During the course of the program, Wade said, “We met for three coaching lessons before rehearsing with the orchestra. I gave advice on technical as well as musical aspects, listening and giving positive criticism and encouragement.”
Wade believes students reap multiple benefits from the All-Stars experience, among them “personal responsibility, cooperation, teamwork and compromise, while working with 85 musicians,” he said, noting that “There aren’t many situations where you have that many people working together to achieve the same goal: inspiring and entertaining audiences and colleagues alike.”
Former All-Stars agree about the value of the experience. Oakton High School student and violinist Yilun Zhou, who took part in 2018 and 2019, was “excited and proud to be selected.” Cellist Paul Cutler Williams, a student at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, participated in 2019; he felt “it was a great honor to play with a professional orchestra.” His parents Louise and Andrew Williams especially “loved going to the performance. It was outstanding.”
Other past participants have continued their focus at the college level. Ben Afferton, a 2019 All-Star bassoonist, is studying music business and playing in the Frost Symphonic Winds at the University of Miami’s Frost School of Music. And former All-Star Aislin Carpenter is studying trumpet performance at Indiana University’s Jacobs School of Music, where he takes lessons in baroque trumpet and recently “made it to the live round of the national trumpet competition.”
Kerr invites talented, young musicians to audition. “If a student would like to benefit from the personalized coaching and mentoring of our musicians and would like to get a sense of what it’s like to perform with a professional orchestra, we encourage them to apply!”
For more information about auditioning for the Fairfax Symphony All-Stars, visit https://www.fairfaxsymphony.org/allstars-youth-orchestra-auditions-2020.
