Welcome to the Grand Canyon, circa 1869… a place very different from the scenic tourist spot it is today. This is a desert world, heavy with glaring sun and danger at every possible turn, from monstrous white-water rapids to venomous scorpions to the meanest rattlesnakes this side of Arizona.
Debuting Off-Broadway in 2016, this all female cast tells the true(ish) history of John Wesley Powell’s expedition. Together, with the rest of his team, Powell plans to chart the course of the Colorado River and reveal the mystery of the land once and for all… but can they survive the brutal elements, the Natives, and all the other challenges Mother Nature throws their way? Find out in Oakton High School’s first show of the season “Men on Boats!” November 7-9 at 7p.m. Tickets are $10. Get additional information at http://www.oaktondrama.org.
