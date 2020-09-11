Governor Ralph Northam announced September 4 that he has appointed Alexandria Police Officer Bennie L. Evans to the Commonwealth of Virginia Criminal Justice Services Board.
“Officer Evans is an outstanding representative not only of the Police Department, but of Alexandria’s community values,” said Chief Michael L. Brown. “We are delighted the Governor has tapped Officer Evans to help pursue the same standards of excellence statewide that he helps push us to achieve here at home.”
Through the Department of Criminal Justice Services, the Board conducts research and evaluation on criminal justice issues; develops criminal justice plans; distributes federal and state grants to improve law enforcement, prosecution, crime and delinquency prevention, juvenile justice, victim services, corrections and information systems; provides training and technical assistance; establishes and enforces minimum training standards for law enforcement, criminal justice and private security personnel; and licenses and regulates the private security industry.
After serving for four years in the U.S. Marine Corps, Evans joined the Alexandria Sheriff’s Office in 1992. He joined the Alexandria Police Department in 1998, and currently serves as a Police Officer IV. Throughout his 20 year career, he has been frequently recognized for his work in patrol and community relations. Recent awards include:
- 2011 City of Alexandria Crisis Intervention Team Officer of the Year
- 2015 Field Operations Bureau Police Officer of the Year
- 2016 Recipient of the U.S Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service in Policing
- 2016 Commonwealth of Virginia Crisis Intervention Team Instructor of the Year
- 2016 Alexandria Sunrise Optimist Club Police Officer of the Year
- 2017 National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund Officer of the Month (February)
Evans is one of the Department’s lead Crisis Intervention Team instructors, and also serves as the Department’s homeless outreach liaison. He is a board member for Firefighters and Friends to the Rescue. These relationships have helped to build a very strong bond between police and the community in Alexandria.
