The Alexandria Police Department is asking the public to help locate Ibrahm Elkahlil Bouaichi (pronounced EE-brahm El-ka-lil Boo-AH-chee), who is wanted for the July 29 murder of Karla Elizabeth Dominguez Gonzalez.
Bouaichi is described as 33 year-old man of Middle Eastern descent, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds. Bouaichi should be considered armed and dangerous, and poses a potential threat to anyone who comes into contact with him.
Bouaichi was last known to be driving a stolen, black, 2013 Nissan Altima sedan with Maryland tags 1CN3103.
Anyone with information regarding Bouaichi’s whereabouts is asked to call the Alexandria Police Department immediately at 703.746.6751. Anyone who sees or comes into contact with Bouaichi should call 911 immediately. In some places, including in Alexandria, you can text 911 if you can't call. Anyone with information about the July 29 murder or Bouaichi’s whereabouts may provide it anonymously.
The Alexandria Police Department responded to a call regarding shots fired on S. Greenmount Drive July 29 at 6:20 a.m. Officers found a deceased woman with gunshot wounds on her upper body, who was later identified as Karla Elizabeth Dominguez Gonzalez. The case is under investigation, and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information regarding this incident should call 703.746.6751.
This was the first homicide in Alexandria in 2020.
