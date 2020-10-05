On October 4, the Alexandria Police Department arrested Tavon Marquis Lanier, a 19 year-old resident of Alexandria, and charged him with second degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, in connection with the September 30 homicide of John Pope.
At approximately 3:50 p.m. on September 30, officers were dispatched to the 5900 block of Quantrell Avenue for a possible shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult man suffering an injury to the upper body. He was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The victim was later identified as John Pope, a 57 year-old resident of Alexandria.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Ryan Clinch at 703.746.6673.
