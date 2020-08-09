Ibrahm Elkahlil Bouaichi, who was wanted for the July 29 murder of Karla Elizabeth Dominguez Gonzalez, succumbed today to self-inflicted injuries sustained August 5.
On that date, Alexandria police officers attached to the FBI's regional Violent Crimes Task Force observed Bouaichi in Maryland and initiated a vehicle pursuit that ended shortly thereafter when Bouaichi's vehicle crashed in Prince George's County. Officers approaching the vehicle found Bouaichi with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital, where he died August 8.
