The Alexandria Health Department (AHD) has reported the first case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in children (MIS-C) in Alexandria. The case is a child who was hospitalized in early June and is now recovering at home.
MIS-C is a rare but serious inflammatory condition in children that affects various body parts and organs. The precise cause is not yet known, but many children with this syndrome have had the virus that causes COVID-19. Symptoms include fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes and feeling very tired. Not all children with MIS-C have the same symptoms.
Call your doctor immediately if your child becomes ill and has a continued fever or any of the symptoms listed above. If your child shows any emergency warning signs -- trouble breathing, pain or pressure in the chest that does not go away, new confusion, inability to wake up or stay awake, bluish lips or face, or severe abdominal pain -- go to the nearest emergency room or call or text 911 immediately.
Based on what is known about MIS-C, families are advised to protect children and everyone in the household from the virus that causes COVID-19. As more businesses and facilities begin to reopen as part of Phase Two of the Forward Virginia blueprint, it is critical that individuals and families remain vigilant about hand washing, physical distancing and face coverings. With community spread in Northern Virginia, people of any age, race and gender are at risk for infection, severe illness and even death. Visit the CDC website for more information about COVID-19 and MIS-C.
AHD issued a letter to all Alexandria healthcare providers in May about MIS-C and its symptoms, and issued a reminder today. The number of cases of MIS-C in Virginia is reported on the Virginia Department of Health website, which is updated daily.
