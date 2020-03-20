Gilroy.jpg

Gilroy

Gilroy

Breed: Shepherd mix

Age: 9 weeks

Gender: Male

Gilroy is one of the G Pups. He is just so sweet and adorable. To meet this little guy, please e-mail info@aforeverhome.org.

Honor.JPG

Honor

Honor

Breed: Pit bull mix

Age: 11 weeks

Gender: Male

Honor (listed under Glory’s pups) is a sweet, cuddly pup! Honor and his brother Courage are still available. If you are interested, please email info@aforeverhome.org.

Gretel.JPG

Gretel

Halifax Gretel

Breed: Labrador retriever mix

Age: 4 months

Gender: Female

Gretel (listed under Halifax Gretel) was dumped at a high kill shelter but luckily she found a foster mom who took her in. She loves to play, especially with doggy friends. She loves kids! See more at aforeverhome.org.

Lola.JPG

Lola

Lola

Breed: Boxer/Shepherd mix

Age: 4 months

Gender: Female

Lola is the last of the L Boxer pups. They were left at a rescue in Mississippi. She is good with other dogs. See more at aforeverhome.org.

River.JPG

River

River

Breed: Shepherd mix

Age: 5 months

Gender: Male

River is a sweetheart who loves all people - big and small. He is neutered, current on shots, house-trained, crate-trained and working on basic commands. See more at aforeverhome.org.

Zippy.jpg

Zippy

Zippy

Breed: Labrador retriever/Rat terrier mix

Age: 8 weeks

Gender: Male

Zippy is one of Pandora's 9. Zippy and his siblings are now ready to meet adopters. They are all sweet and loving. Please email info@aforeverhome.org for more information. See more at aforeverhome.org.

SIMBA

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 7 years

Gender: Male

Simba has had a rough life and has ended up with feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV), but it doesn't hinder him at all. He is a lover who needs to be the only cat or go to a (FIV) only home.

To see our cats, submit an adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/. Our cat, rabbit, small mammal, and bird offices are at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA. We offer walk-in viewing Monday through Friday from 10 am to 4 pm (3 pm on Saturdays). Call 703-385-7387 to schedule yours!

COCO

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 1 year

Gender: Female

Mom Coco and her adorable kittens are waiting for their forever home. Mom wants attention, but she just doesn’t know how to ask for it.

To see our cats submit and online cat adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/. Our cat, rabbit, small mammal, and bird offices are at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA. We offer walk-in viewing Monday through Friday from 10 am to 4 pm (3 pm on Saturdays).

Chelsea Morning.jpg

Chelsea Morning

Chelsea Morning

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 2 years

Gender: Female

Chelsea is very playful and loves to rub against you. Watch your hands as she sometimes thinks they are toys but can easily be discouraged from that behavior.

To see our cats submit and online cat adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/. Our cat, rabbit, small mammal, and bird offices are at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA. We offer walk-in viewing Monday through Friday from 10 am to 4 pm (3 pm on Saturdays).

Chief.jpg

Chief

Chief

Breed: Austrian shep/ Pyrenees

Age: 4 months

Gender: Male

You know you're special if someone names you "Chief"! This special boy is a born leader. He is a great playmate for kids or other dogs or anyone looking for a loveable companion.

To see Chief by APPOINTMENT ONLY, submit an online dog adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/. An adoption counselor will contact you--typically within three business days--to discuss with you the type of dog you are looking for and to see whether we have a good match for you. Our counselor will discuss the next steps afterward. Our dogs and horses are NOT at the HSFC shelter at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA--only our cats, birds, rabbits, and small mammals can be visited there. Our dogs and horses are housed at our private farm in Centreville.

Daisy.jpg

Daisy

Daisy

Breed: Collie/Shep

Age:3 yrs

Gender: Female

Daisy is housebroken and a real cuddy buddy. She dreams of someone to adopt her and give her the love she so desperately wants.

To see Daisy by APPOINTMENT ONLY, submit an online dog adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/. An adoption counselor will contact you--typically within three business days--to discuss with you the type of dog you are looking for and to see whether we have a good match for you. Our counselor will discuss the next steps afterward. Our dogs and horses are NOT at the HSFC shelter at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA--only our cats, birds, rabbits, and small mammals can be visited there. Our dogs and horses are housed at our private farm in Centreville.

Jake.jpg

Jake

Jake

Breed: Border collie mix

Age:4 years

Gender: Male

Jake is housebroken, has great house manners and if you mention walk he's ready, willing and able. He is good with certain dogs but we would recommend he be an only dog. Because of the Border collie energy level, we would prefer that he go to a family with older children.

To see Jake by APPOINTMENT ONLY, submit an online dog adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/. An adoption counselor will contact you--typically within three business days--to discuss with you the type of dog you are looking for and to see whether we have a good match for you. Our counselor will discuss the next steps afterward. Our dogs and horses are NOT at the HSFC shelter at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA--only our cats, birds, rabbits, and small mammals can be visited there. Our dogs and horses are housed at our private farm in Centreville.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.