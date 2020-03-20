Gilroy
Breed: Shepherd mix
Age: 9 weeks
Gender: Male
Gilroy is one of the G Pups. He is just so sweet and adorable. To meet this little guy, please e-mail info@aforeverhome.org.
Honor
Breed: Pit bull mix
Age: 11 weeks
Gender: Male
Honor (listed under Glory’s pups) is a sweet, cuddly pup! Honor and his brother Courage are still available. If you are interested, please email info@aforeverhome.org.
Halifax Gretel
Breed: Labrador retriever mix
Age: 4 months
Gender: Female
Gretel (listed under Halifax Gretel) was dumped at a high kill shelter but luckily she found a foster mom who took her in. She loves to play, especially with doggy friends. She loves kids! See more at aforeverhome.org.
Lola
Breed: Boxer/Shepherd mix
Age: 4 months
Gender: Female
Lola is the last of the L Boxer pups. They were left at a rescue in Mississippi. She is good with other dogs. See more at aforeverhome.org.
River
Breed: Shepherd mix
Age: 5 months
Gender: Male
River is a sweetheart who loves all people - big and small. He is neutered, current on shots, house-trained, crate-trained and working on basic commands. See more at aforeverhome.org.
Zippy
Breed: Labrador retriever/Rat terrier mix
Age: 8 weeks
Gender: Male
Zippy is one of Pandora's 9. Zippy and his siblings are now ready to meet adopters. They are all sweet and loving. Please email info@aforeverhome.org for more information. See more at aforeverhome.org.
SIMBA
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 7 years
Gender: Male
Simba has had a rough life and has ended up with feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV), but it doesn't hinder him at all. He is a lover who needs to be the only cat or go to a (FIV) only home.
To see our cats, submit an adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/. Our cat, rabbit, small mammal, and bird offices are at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA. We offer walk-in viewing Monday through Friday from 10 am to 4 pm (3 pm on Saturdays). Call 703-385-7387 to schedule yours!
COCO
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 1 year
Gender: Female
Mom Coco and her adorable kittens are waiting for their forever home. Mom wants attention, but she just doesn’t know how to ask for it.

Chelsea Morning
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 2 years
Gender: Female
Chelsea is very playful and loves to rub against you. Watch your hands as she sometimes thinks they are toys but can easily be discouraged from that behavior.

Chief
Breed: Austrian shep/ Pyrenees
Age: 4 months
Gender: Male
You know you're special if someone names you "Chief"! This special boy is a born leader. He is a great playmate for kids or other dogs or anyone looking for a loveable companion.
To see Chief by APPOINTMENT ONLY, submit an online dog adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/. An adoption counselor will contact you--typically within three business days--to discuss with you the type of dog you are looking for and to see whether we have a good match for you. Our counselor will discuss the next steps afterward. Our dogs and horses are NOT at the HSFC shelter at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA--only our cats, birds, rabbits, and small mammals can be visited there. Our dogs and horses are housed at our private farm in Centreville.
Daisy
Breed: Collie/Shep
Age:3 yrs
Gender: Female
Daisy is housebroken and a real cuddy buddy. She dreams of someone to adopt her and give her the love she so desperately wants.

Jake
Breed: Border collie mix
Age:4 years
Gender: Male
Jake is housebroken, has great house manners and if you mention walk he's ready, willing and able. He is good with certain dogs but we would recommend he be an only dog. Because of the Border collie energy level, we would prefer that he go to a family with older children.

