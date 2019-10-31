Bailey
Breed: Collie/Foxhound mix
Age: 18 months
Gender: Female
Bailey is housetrained and has perfect house manners. She is currently in a home with lots of other dogs and is great with all of them.
Huntley
Breed: Treeing walker coon hound
Age: 7 months
Gender: Male
Huntley (listed under Miss Marple’s Max/Huntley) is an active boy who loves to play and be with other dogs. He would be great for a family who likes to walk and go for hikes. Huntley has a short smooth coat that doesn't require much grooming.
Louie
Breed: Labrador retriever mix
Age: 3 months
Gender: Male
Louie is listed under Casey’s pups. Louie is laid back but also loves to play.
Luna
Breed: Bluetick coonhound/Australian shepherd mix
Age: 9 months
Gender: Female
Luna (listed under Cluster Springs pups) is an active pup who needs exercise. Luna would be great with a young family who is active.
Remi
Breed: Mastiff mix
Age: 6 months
Gender: Male
Remi (listed under Mastiff Bubba/Remi) is the happy-go-lucky type but has a moderate energy level. He is sweet with kids but is still learning manners. Remi is housetrained and crate trained, and rides well in the car.
Trixie
Breed: Labrador retriever / Pit bull mix
Age: 12 weeks
Gender: Female
Trixie (listed under ThreeFold pups) is playful and adventurous. She loves to go on walks and explore.
DAISY
Breed Domestic shorthair/Mix
Age 6 months
Gender Female
Daisy and her sister Lilly love each other and are waiting for their forever family to love as well.
Daisy and her sister Lilly love each other and are waiting for their forever family to love as well.
JAZZ
Breed Domestic shorthair/Mix
Age 6 months
Gender Male
Sadie, Callie, Jazz, and Finn are a wonderful group of kittens that were found outside. They are a little shy but come out with the lure toys.
Sadie, Callie, Jazz, and Finn are a wonderful group of kittens that were found outside. They are a little shy but come out with the lure toys.
KLONDIKE
Breed Domestic shorthair/Mix
Age 4 years
Gender Female
Klondike is a sweet young lady who gets along well with other cats. She is very intelligent and observant.
Klondike is a sweet young lady who gets along well with other cats. She is very intelligent and observant.
SPARK
Breed Terrier, American Staffordshire/Mix
Age 1 year
Gender Male
Looking for a little fun in your life? Maybe a little spark? We've got what you are looking for. Spark knows sit and other tricks and loves to play. He's very good on a leash and loves adventures and walks. He's housebroken and good with kids.
Looking for a little fun in your life? Maybe a little spark? We've got what you are looking for. Spark knows sit and other tricks and loves to play. He's very good on a leash and loves adventures and walks. He's housebroken and good with kids.
Our dogs and horses are NOT at the HSFC shelter at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA--only our cats, birds, rabbits, and small mammals can be visited there. Our dogs and horses are housed at our private farm in Centreville.
JAKE
Breed Border collie/Mix
Age 4 years
Gender Male
Jake is a super sweet boy and is incredibly smart. He's housebroken, has great house manners and if you mention walk, he's ready, willing and able. He is good with certain dogs but we would recommend he be an only dog. We would prefer he go to a family with older children.
Jake is a super sweet boy and is incredibly smart. He's housebroken, has great house manners and if you mention walk, he's ready, willing and able. He is good with certain dogs but we would recommend he be an only dog. We would prefer he go to a family with older children.
Our dogs and horses are NOT at the HSFC shelter at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA--only our cats, birds, rabbits, and small mammals can be visited there. Our dogs and horses are housed at our private farm in Centreville.
DUTCHESS
Breed Siberian husky/Mix
Age 6 years
Gender Female
Dutchess is good with kids and other dogs. She loves attention, snuggle times and walks.
Dutchess is good with kids and other dogs. She loves attention, snuggle times and walks.
Our dogs and horses are NOT at the HSFC shelter at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA--only our cats, birds, rabbits, and small mammals can be visited there. Our dogs and horses are housed at our private farm in Centreville.
