Brindy

Breed: Pointer mix

Age: 7 weeks

Gender: Female

Brindy is listed under Alexa’s pups. Brindy was one of the two runts in this litter and mom did not want to nurse her. She was bottle fed and nebulized and is now doing very well! All the pups will be ready for adoption this week!

See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org/

Carter

Breed: American pit bull terrier mix

Age: 15 weeks

Gender: Male

Carter (listed under Chloe’s 10) wants to be held all of the time or at least as long as your arms can last. He has a great disposition and is the most polite puppy of the litter. Carter is the best with house training.

See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org/

Tanya

Breed: Beagle/American pit bull terrier mix

Age: 4 months

Gender: Female

Tanya (listed under Mia’s pups) has a witty disposition. She is a mellow gal (like all her siblings) and is a real sweetheart.

See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org/

Red

Breed: Rottweiler mix

Age: 6 years

Gender: Male

Red is a sweet, laid back guy who gets along with kids, other dogs, and cats. His owner died and his family dumped him at a rural pound. He’s pretty much a couch potato. He is house trained, crate trained, and leash trained.

See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org/

Trisha

Breed: Black Labrador retriever mix

Age: 6 months

Gender: Female

Trish came in with Stanton. They are not siblings but love to play with each other. They are crate trained and sleep all night together.

See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org/

Yule

Breed: Shih Tzu

Age: 7 years

Gender: Female

Yule is a sweet little darling who was horribly neglected. After two weeks in foster care, she has gained strength and weight and is now strong enough to enjoy short walks. She is hard of hearing. She is totally accepting of the 'affection' of young children and is content to sit on your lap and receive affection. She is crate trained and rarely barks. Her temperament is perfect!

See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org/

Lily

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Lily is a love bug and does not know a stranger! She wants all the attention she can get and will come right up to you head butting your hand.

See more at https://fancycats.org/

Taffy

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: Adult

Gender: Female

My name is Taffy. I would prefer to be your only pet.

See more at https://fancycats.org/  

Binx

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Binx is a cuddler who likes people, but he needs a quiet home with adults or older kids. He is scared of loud noises.  

See more at https://fancycats.org/  

Spring

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Spring enjoys getting attention but is also content just hanging out with you in the same room. Spring loves to be petted and will sit on your lap.

See more at https://fancycats.org/  

Marissa

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Marissa loves everyone - cats, dogs, kids - and is great in new situations. She is a lapcat but also loves to play and is very affectionate.

See more at https://fancycats.org/  

Pollyanna

Breed: Domestic medium hair

Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Pollyanna loves treats and will roll on her back in anticipation of getting one. She prefers to be an only pet. She has no tail and is a polydactyl, with lots of extra toes - very unique!

See more at https://fancycats.org/  

Abby

Breed: Domestic shorthair/Abyssinian

Age: 1 year 9 months 21 days

Gender: Female

Abby is a cute little kitty who has come out of her shell. She loves to streeeeeeeetch around us, and come in for cuddles.

To see our cats, submit an adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/. Our cat, rabbit, small mammal, and bird offices are at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA. We offer walk-in viewing Monday through Friday from 10 am to 4 pm (3 pm on Saturday).

Parker

Breed: Domestic shorthair/mix

Age: 6 months 14 days

Gender: Male

We call these the Hardcore Parkour kittens!!

Pablo is the bruiser and the chief mischief maker. Pepe is the talker. Parker is the purrer. Pete the cat knows he is different but not sure how. Pippa the petite little girl.

To see our cats, submit an adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/. Our cat, rabbit, small mammal, and bird offices are at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA. We offer walk-in viewing Monday through Friday from 10 am to 4 pm (3 pm on Saturdays).

Penelope

Breed: Domestic shorthair/mix

Age: 1 year 10 months 26 days

Gender: Female

Penelope is a bit shy but not too shy to keep her eye on her babies. PJ, Peony and Penny are all siblings and are a rough and tumble trio.

To see our cats, submit an application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/. Our cat, rabbit, small mammal, and bird offices are at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA. We offer walk-in viewing Monday through Friday from 10 am to 4 pm (3 pm on Saturdays).

Dusty

Breed: Great Pyrenees

Age: 2 months 26 days

Gender: Male

Dusty loves to play and has been with 9 other siblings so he is definitely used to being around other dogs.

To see Dusty by APPOINTMENT ONLY, submit an online dog adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/. An adoption counselor will contact you--typically within three business days--to discuss with you the type of dog you are looking for and to see whether we have a good match for you. Our counselor will discuss the next steps afterward.

Our dogs and horses are NOT at the HSFC shelter at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA--only our cats, birds, rabbits, and small mammals can be visited there. Our dogs and horses are housed at our private farm in Centreville.

Dutchess

Breed: Siberian husky/mix

Age: 6 years 3 months 22 days

Gender: Female

Dutchess is good with kids, other dogs and even cats. She loves attention and snuggle times.

Lulu

Breed: American foxhound /mix

Age: 1 year 11 months 14 days

Gender: Female

Lulu is good with other dogs and has a chill attitude about life in general.

To see Lulu by APPOINTMENT ONLY, submit an online dog adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/. An adoption counselor will contact you--typically within three business days--to discuss with you the type of dog you are looking for and to see whether we have a good match for you. Our counselor will discuss the next steps afterward.

Our dogs and horses are NOT at the HSFC shelter at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA--only our cats, birds, rabbits, and small mammals can be visited there. Our dogs and horses are housed at our private farm in Centreville.

