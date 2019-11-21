Carrie
Breed: Boxer/Labrador retriever mix
Age: 8 weeks
Gender: Female
Carrie is part of the Coastal Cutie puppies. This litter of 10 was given up by their owner. She has brown eyebrows, which she is learning to use to steal attention from her siblings.
See more at www.aforeverhome.com.
Dolly
Breed: Hound mix
Age: 12 months
Gender: Female
Dolly is a friendly, affectionate girl who gets along with other dogs. She is crate trained and leash trained. This beautiful girl was out of time at a full high kill shelter.
See more at www.aforeverhome.com.
Frances
Breed: Catahoula leopard dog mix
Age: 2 years
Gender: Female
Frances is well behaved and working on her house training. As she spent her life outside in Mississippi, she likes this house living a whole lot.
See more at www.aforeverhome.com.
Rosie
Breed: Hound mix
Age: 2 years
Gender: Female
Rosie gets along with other dogs and kids. Rosie’s time was up at a high kill shelter. She is quiet (not a barker at all) and appreciates every kindness.
See more at www.aforeverhome.com.
Sausage
Breed: Pit bull/Pomeranian mix
Age: 13 weeks
Gender: Male
Sausage is one of the Italian Delight pups. He is a sweet, fun loving pup who loves to play with his 4 brothers and 1 sister. Come meet Sausage at our event on November 30!
See more at www.aforeverhome.com.
Skylar
Breed: German shepherd mix
Age: 19 months
Gender: Female
Skylar (listed under Amanda/Skylar) was returned because her owners were going through a divorce and can no longer keep her. Skylar is an active girl who loves to play.
See more at www.aforeverhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.