Carrie

Breed: Boxer/Labrador retriever mix

Age: 8 weeks

Gender: Female

Carrie is part of the Coastal Cutie puppies. This litter of 10 was given up by their owner. She has brown eyebrows, which she is learning to use to steal attention from her siblings.

Dolly

Breed: Hound mix

Age: 12 months

Gender: Female

Dolly is a friendly, affectionate girl who gets along with other dogs. She is crate trained and leash trained. This beautiful girl was out of time at a full high kill shelter.

Frances

Breed: Catahoula leopard dog mix

Age: 2 years

Gender: Female

Frances is well behaved and working on her house training. As she spent her life outside in Mississippi, she likes this house living a whole lot.

Rosie

Breed: Hound mix

Age: 2 years

Gender: Female

Rosie gets along with other dogs and kids. Rosie’s time was up at a high kill shelter. She is quiet (not a barker at all) and appreciates every kindness.

Sausage

Breed: Pit bull/Pomeranian mix

Age: 13 weeks

Gender: Male

Sausage is one of the Italian Delight pups. He is a sweet, fun loving pup who loves to play with his 4 brothers and 1 sister. Come meet Sausage at our event on November 30!

Skylar

Breed: German shepherd mix

Age: 19 months

Gender: Female

Skylar (listed under Amanda/Skylar) was returned because her owners were going through a divorce and can no longer keep her. Skylar is an active girl who loves to play.

