Astro
Breed: Shepherd mix
Age: 2 years
Gender: Female
Astro is a sweetheart who gets along with other dogs and cats. Astro was pulled from the shelter to save her life – the shelter was full, and Astro was out of time. She is a friendly, mannerly girl!
See more at www.aforeverhome.org.
Brandy
Breed: Boxer mix
Age: 6 months
Gender: Female
Brandy (listed under Divine Razzle/Brandy) is being returned because her adopters is leaving the country and cannot take her with them. Let’s get Brandy a forever home!
Braxton
Breed: Terrier mix
Age: 12 weeks
Gender: Male
Braxton (listed under B Pup Braxton) is the biggest of the bunch — he plays, eats and loves bigger than all his siblings. Self-appointed “leader of the pack,” Braxton keeps all the pups in line.
Lula
Breed: Boxer/Shepherd mix
Age: 14 weeks
Gender: Female
Lula (listed under L Boxer Lula) is very affectionate towards adults and kids, and very playful and sweet towards other dogs. She is easily trainable, and learning basic commands.
Pete
Breed: Labrador retriever mix
Age: 9 weeks
Gender: Male
Pete is listed under P Pup Pete. He and his siblings were rescued from Mississippi when they were left by their owner.
Sable
Breed: Labrador retriever mix
Age: 10 weeks
Gender: Female
Sable (listed under Seven Pup Sable) is doing well learning puppy manners. She is doing pretty well with crate- and house-training.
Pets of the Week 02/24/20
Gene
Breed Domestic shorthair/mix
Age 7 months
Gender Male
Sam and Gene came in together. They are a both a little shy. They love to be petted if you are quiet on the floor. Sam is the most confident.
To see our cats submit and online cat adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/. Our cat, rabbit, small mammal, and bird offices are at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA. We offer walk-in viewing Monday through Friday from 10 am to 4 pm (3 pm on Saturdays).
Leo
Breed Domestic medium hair/mix
Age 1 year
Gender Male
Leo is a social cat who needs a social family. He is very vocal. If you want a cat to tell you what to do, this is your man!
Louie
Breed Domestic shorthair/mix
Age 3 years
Gender Male
Louie and Minnie are a bonded pair. Louie is confident and comes right out to demand love and cuddles. Minnie comes out in about 15 seconds after her buddy has accessed the situation.
Begonia
Breed Collie, German shepherd
Age 3 years
Gender Male
His name is Begonia but he likes to be called Bobo. He was given up due to too many dogs in the home. He listens well and loves to go on long walks.
To see Bobo by APPOINTMENT ONLY, submit an online dog adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/. An adoption counselor will contact you--typically within three business days--to discuss with you the type of dog you are looking for and to see whether we have a good match for you. Our counselor will discuss the next steps afterward.
M’Kiiah
Breed Siberian husky
Age 6 years
Gender Male
Absolutely gorgeous Siberian husky has arrived and is looking for a forever home. He is housebroken and has nice manners.
