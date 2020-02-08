Leggo
Breed: Labrador retriever/Pit bull terrier mix
Age: 13 weeks
Gender: Female
Leggo is a super smart girl who learned how to sit and lay down after only a day. She is house trained.
Ms Charlotte
Breed: Bloodhound mix
Age: 13 years
Gender: Female
This poor girl lost her home when her mom got sick. She is very gentle, laid back and very responsive to people and dogs.
Shep Allie
Breed: Shepherd mix
Age: 11 weeks
Gender: Female
Allie is the smallest of her litter but has the biggest personality. She is great and gentle with kids. She is crate trained and learning basic commands.
Evan
Breed: Shepherd/Australian shepherd mix
Age: 13 weeks
Gender: Male
Evan (listed under Gretchen’s pups) is a sweet, laid-back pup. If you're interested in meeting him, please email info@aforeverhome.org.
Gretel
Breed: Labrador retriever mix
Age: 15 weeks
Gender: Female
Gretel and her brother Hansel are listed under Halifax pups on the AFH website. They were rescued from a high kill shelter. They are sweet, playful, friendly puppies.
Austin
Breed: Golden retriever/Hound mix
Age: 8 months
Gender: Male
Austin (listed under Marianne’s 8 Austin) was returned because he is a playful, energetic pup, and his family felt like they could not give him the exercise a young pup needs. He is housetrained and crate trained. He does well with other dogs and cats.
Noel
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 3 years
Gender: Female
Noel is a beautiful brown tabby with red peaking through. She was shy when she came in but now greets you at the door.
Rex
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 4 months
Gender: Male
Rex and Vinnie were found at separate locations but can often be seen cuddling together. Maybe they think they are related because they look alike? Come help us show these kittens that humans are loving!
Star
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 2 years
Gender: Female
Come meet our little Star. She is a little shy, but warms up with some chin scratches.
Bebe
Breed: Pug mix
Age: 1 year
Gender: Female
Bebe loves life and everyone in it. She's good with other dogs and has such a sweet personality, after an introduction, she may be good with cats.
Clay
Breed: American foxhound/Collie smooth
Age: 1 year
Gender: Male
Clay is a super sweet gentleman who gets along with everyone. He loves attention, is very well behaved and tries very hard to please you. He already knows several commands and walks very well on a leash.
Cowboy
Breed: Coonhound/Bluetick mix
Age: 3 years
Gender: Male
Cowboy is a little bit country.....a little bit rock and roll and a whole lot of lovin!! He is very animal and people friendly.
