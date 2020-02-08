Leggo.JPG

Leggo

Leggo

Breed: Labrador retriever/Pit bull terrier mix

Age: 13 weeks

Gender: Female

Leggo is a super smart girl who learned how to sit and lay down after only a day. She is house trained.

See more at aforeverhome.org

Ms Charlotte.JPG

Ms Charlotte

Ms Charlotte

Breed: Bloodhound mix

Age: 13 years

Gender: Female

This poor girl lost her home when her mom got sick. She is very gentle, laid back and very responsive to people and dogs.

See more at aforeverhome.org

Shep Allie.JPG

Shep Allie

Shep Allie

Breed: Shepherd mix

Age: 11 weeks

Gender: Female

Allie is the smallest of her litter but has the biggest personality. She is great and gentle with kids. She is crate trained and learning basic commands.

See more at aforeverhome.org

Evan.JPG

Evan

Evan

Breed: Shepherd/Australian shepherd mix

Age: 13 weeks

Gender: Male

Evan (listed under Gretchen’s pups) is a sweet, laid-back pup. If you're interested in meeting him, please email info@aforeverhome.org.

Gretel.JPG

Gretel

Gretel

Breed: Labrador retriever mix

Age: 15 weeks

Gender: Female

Gretel and her brother Hansel are listed under Halifax pups on the AFH website. They were rescued from a high kill shelter. They are sweet, playful, friendly puppies.

See more at aforeverhome.org.

Austin.JPG

Austin

Austin

Breed: Golden retriever/Hound mix

Age: 8 months

Gender: Male

Austin (listed under Marianne’s 8 Austin) was returned because he is a playful, energetic pup, and his family felt like they could not give him the exercise a young pup needs. He is housetrained and crate trained. He does well with other dogs and cats.

See more at aforeverhome.org.

Noel.jpg

Noel

Noel

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 3 years

Gender: Female

Noel is a beautiful brown tabby with red peaking through. She was shy when she came in but now greets you at the door.

To see our cats, submit an adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/.

Rex.jpg

Rex

Rex

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 4 months

Gender: Male

Rex and Vinnie were found at separate locations but can often be seen cuddling together. Maybe they think they are related because they look alike? Come help us show these kittens that humans are loving!

To see our cats submit and online cat adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/.

Star.jpg

Star

Star

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 2 years

Gender: Female

Come meet our little Star. She is a little shy, but warms up with some chin scratches.

To see our cats, submit an adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/.

Bebe.jpg

Bebe

Bebe

Breed: Pug mix

Age: 1 year

Gender: Female

Bebe loves life and everyone in it. She's good with other dogs and has such a sweet personality, after an introduction, she may be good with cats.

To see Bebe by APPOINTMENT ONLY, submit an online dog adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/.

Clay.jpg

Clay

Clay

Breed: American foxhound/Collie smooth

Age: 1 year

Gender: Male

Clay is a super sweet gentleman who gets along with everyone. He loves attention, is very well behaved and tries very hard to please you. He already knows several commands and walks very well on a leash.

To see Clay by APPOINTMENT ONLY, submit an online dog adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/.

Cowboy

Cowboy

Cowboy

Breed: Coonhound/Bluetick mix

Age: 3 years

Gender: Male

Cowboy is a little bit country.....a little bit rock and roll and a whole lot of lovin!! He is very animal and people friendly.

To see Cowboy by APPOINTMENT ONLY, submit an online dog adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.