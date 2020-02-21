Doc
Breed: Blue heeler mix
Age: 5 months
Gender: Male
Doc is a playful pup who was a stray in rural Mississippi. His family never came looking for him. He was lucky enough to be rescued by our rescue partner who asked us to find him a forever home. He gets along with other dogs and kids.
See more at www.aforeverhome.org
Cher
Breed: Beagle mix
Age: 8 weeks
Gender: Female
Cher (listed under Halifax Cher) came in with Sonny! These cute beagle mixes were given up when the owner's son was found to be allergic. The two pups are just so adorable and can't wait to find their new home.
Hungary
Breed: Hound mix
Age: 2 years
Gender: Male
Hungary (we call him Gary for short) is a lovable dog. He is very good with kids and very gentle. He is goofy and likes to play around. He is learning to walk on leash and is really improving. If you are looking for a very good-natured boy, this guy is for you!
Jack
Breed: Labrador retriever / Pit bull mix
Age: 2 years
Gender: Male (Neutered)
Jack (listed as Jade’s Jack) is a smart, friendly pup. Jack loves car rides, the water and hiking. This guy will make a great playful member of just about any family that gives him love and attention.
Clyde
Breed: Saluki mix
Age: 7 months
Gender: Male
Clyde (listed under Omani Clyde) and his sister Bonnie were found as young puppies wandering the streets in Oman. Clyde has now arrived in the U.S. He is a sweet puppy; friendly with dog and kids. He is learning to walk on a leash and loves going on walks. He is learning to fetch and enjoys chasing the ball.
Luke
Breed: Pit bull mix
Age: 13 weeks
Gender: Male
Luke (listed under Lauren’s Luke) came in with his sister Leia. They were rescued from a drainage ditch. Luke is doing well with house training and loves to play with his sister. He also loves his naps! He’s just your typical puppy that can’t wait to find a forever home!
