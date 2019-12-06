1) Casper .jpg

Casper

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 3 years

Gender: Male neutered

Casper is a friendly cat. He loves all who cross his path.

2) Gretchen and Tracie.jpg

Gretchen and Tracie

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 4 years

Gender: Female spayed

Tracie enjoys playing with her bobtail sister, Gretchen! Both girls will come running to greet you at the door when you get home, rubbing all around you for pets.

3) Odin.jpg

Odin

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 4 months

Gender: Male

This little tabby boy loves other cats and will wrestle, snuggle and play both with kittens and adults. He needs at least one other friendly cat in his forever home.

4) Zoey .jpg

 Zoey

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 1 year

Gender: Female Spayed

Zoey is very gentle and sweet, loves to be with people.

5) Lyza and Purdy.jpg

Lyza and Purdy

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 5 months

Gender: Female Spayed

These girls love to play together and will sleep together on the bed or couch with you.

Star.jpg

Star

Breed Domestic shorthair/mix

Age 2 years

Gender Female

Come meet our little Star. She is a little shy, but warms up with some chin scratches.

To see our cats, submit an adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/. Our cat, rabbit, small mammal, and bird offices are at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA. We offer walk-in viewing Monday through Friday from 10 am to 4 pm (3 pm on Saturdays).

Jazz

Breed Domestic shorthair/mix

Age 8 months

Gender Male

Sadie, Callie, Jazz, and Finn are a wonderful group of kittens that were found outside. They are a little shy but come out with the lure toys.

Chelsea Morning.jpg

Chelsea Morning

Breed Domestic shorthair/mix

Age 2 years

Gender Female

Chelsea is very playful and loves to rub against you.

Peter.jpg

Peter

Breed Rabbit

Age 11 months

Gender Male

Peter is an active little boy who wants to go on an adventure.

Our cat, rabbit, small mammal, and bird offices are at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA. We offer walk-in viewing Monday through Friday from 10 am to 4 pm (3 pm on Saturdays).

Archie.jpg

Archie

Breed Siberian husky/mix

Age 4 months

Gender Male

Archie has arrived and he is spectacular. Archie is great with other dogs.

To see Archie by APPOINTMENT ONLY, submit an online dog adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/. An adoption counselor will contact you--typically within three business days--to discuss with you the type of dog you are looking for and to see whether we have a good match for you. Our counselor will discuss the next steps afterward.

Our dogs and horses are NOT at the HSFC shelter at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA--only our cats, birds, rabbits, and small mammals can be visited there. Our dogs and horses are housed at our private farm in Centreville.

Liam.jpg

Liam

Breed American bulldog /mix

Age 1 year

Gender Male

This boy is super friendly to everyone and is good with other dogs.

To see Liam by APPOINTMENT ONLY, submit an online dog adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/.

Our dogs and horses are NOT at the HSFC shelter at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA--only our cats, birds, rabbits, and small mammals can be visited there. Our dogs and horses are housed at our private farm in Centreville.

Bruno.JPG

Bruno

Breed: Bluetick coonhound mix

Age: 3 years

Gender: Male

Bruno gets along with other dogs and has loved the kids he’s met. He is crate-trained, leash-trained and likely house-trained.

Cici.jpg

Cici

Breed: Boxer/Labrador retriever mix

Age: 9 weeks

Gender: Female

Cici is part of a litter of 10 called the Coastal Cuties. They were given up by their owner. Cici has a black spot on her head that appears to be melting into her black left ear.

Maisie.jpg

Maisie

Breed: Hound mix

Age: 10 weeks

Gender: Female

Maisie is part of the Meadville sisters. They were dumped at someone’s house, and that person reached out to rescue for help. They are very sweet and playful.

Margarita.jpg

Margarita

Breed: Pit bull/Pomeranian mix

Age: 13 weeks

Gender: Female

Margarita is the only girl in the Italian Delights litter. She is good with other dogs. She can play all day long with her siblings.

Remy.jpg

Remy

Breed: Bearded collie

Age: 7 years

Gender: Female

Remy was adopted and went to live in D.C. Unfortunately, Remy was not comfortable in the city – too many people, cars, dogs and too much noise and confusion. Remy’s best interest to find a home outside of the city. She is crate trained.

Romy.jpg

Romy

Breed: Labrador retriever

Age: 11 months

Gender: Male

This sweet boy was given up by his owner because the owner had family health issues. Romy is sweet and friendly.

