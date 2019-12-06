Casper
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 3 years
Gender: Male neutered
Casper is a friendly cat. He loves all who cross his path.
Gretchen & Tracie
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 4 years
Gender: Female spayed
Tracie enjoys playing with her bobtail sister, Gretchen! Both girls will come running to greet you at the door when you get home, rubbing all around you for pets.
Odin
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 4 months
Gender: Male
This little tabby boy loves other cats and will wrestle, snuggle and play both with kittens and adults. He needs at least one other friendly cat in his forever home.
Zoey
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 1 year
Gender: Female Spayed
Zoey is very gentle and sweet, loves to be with people.
Lyza & Purdy
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 5 months
Gender: Female Spayed
These girls love to play together and will sleep together on the bed or couch with you.
Star
Breed Domestic shorthair/mix
Age 2 years
Gender Female
Come meet our little Star. She is a little shy, but warms up with some chin scratches.
To see our cats, submit an adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/. Our cat, rabbit, small mammal, and bird offices are at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA. We offer walk-in viewing Monday through Friday from 10 am to 4 pm (3 pm on Saturdays).
Jazz
Breed Domestic shorthair/mix
Age 8 months
Gender Male
Sadie, Callie, Jazz, and Finn are a wonderful group of kittens that were found outside. They are a little shy but come out with the lure toys.
Chelsea Morning
Breed Domestic shorthair/mix
Age 2 years
Gender Female
Chelsea is very playful and loves to rub against you.
Peter
Breed Rabbit
Age 11 months
Gender Male
Peter is an active little boy who wants to go on an adventure.
Our cat, rabbit, small mammal, and bird offices are at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA. We offer walk-in viewing Monday through Friday from 10 am to 4 pm (3 pm on Saturdays).
Archie
Breed Siberian husky/mix
Age 4 months
Gender Male
Archie has arrived and he is spectacular. Archie is great with other dogs.
To see Archie by APPOINTMENT ONLY, submit an online dog adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/. An adoption counselor will contact you--typically within three business days--to discuss with you the type of dog you are looking for and to see whether we have a good match for you. Our counselor will discuss the next steps afterward.
Our dogs and horses are NOT at the HSFC shelter at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA--only our cats, birds, rabbits, and small mammals can be visited there. Our dogs and horses are housed at our private farm in Centreville.
Liam
Breed American bulldog /mix
Age 1 year
Gender Male
This boy is super friendly to everyone and is good with other dogs.
Bruno
Breed: Bluetick coonhound mix
Age: 3 years
Gender: Male
Bruno gets along with other dogs and has loved the kids he’s met. He is crate-trained, leash-trained and likely house-trained.
Cici
Breed: Boxer/Labrador retriever mix
Age: 9 weeks
Gender: Female
Cici is part of a litter of 10 called the Coastal Cuties. They were given up by their owner. Cici has a black spot on her head that appears to be melting into her black left ear.
Maisie
Breed: Hound mix
Age: 10 weeks
Gender: Female
Maisie is part of the Meadville sisters. They were dumped at someone’s house, and that person reached out to rescue for help. They are very sweet and playful.
Margarita
Breed: Pit bull/Pomeranian mix
Age: 13 weeks
Gender: Female
Margarita is the only girl in the Italian Delights litter. She is good with other dogs. She can play all day long with her siblings.
Remy
Breed: Bearded collie
Age: 7 years
Gender: Female
Remy was adopted and went to live in D.C. Unfortunately, Remy was not comfortable in the city – too many people, cars, dogs and too much noise and confusion. Remy’s best interest to find a home outside of the city. She is crate trained.
Romy
Breed: Labrador retriever
Age: 11 months
Gender: Male
This sweet boy was given up by his owner because the owner had family health issues. Romy is sweet and friendly.
