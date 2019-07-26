Penny.JPG

Penny

Penny

Breed: Pointer mix

Age: 9 weeks

Gender: Female

Penny (listed under Alexa’s pups) and her siblings were in very poor shape when they arrived from Alabama, but thanks to our dedicated volunteers, this litter is now thriving and are all doing very well.

See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org/

Athens.JPG

Athens

Athens

Breed: Labrador retriever mix

Age: 9 weeks

Gender: Female

Athens (listed under Marianne’s 8) is the cuddliest of her seven siblings who were given up by an owner who had this unwanted litter.

See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org/

Mitzie.JPG

Mitzie

Mitzie

Breed: Pit bull mix

Age: 3 months

Gender: Female

Mitzie is an adorable mini cow. Mitzie is doing great on house training and loves a good cuddle. She is quite the ham.

See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org/

Shelby.JPG

Shelby

Shelby

Breed: Sheltie mix

Age: 10 weeks

Gender: Female

Shelby is a playful pup. She always looks happy! Shelby and her mom are both available for adoption.

See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org/

Oscar.jpg

Oscar

Oscar

Breed: Jack Russell terrier mix

Age: 4 years

Gender: Male

Oscar gets along with other dogs but chases cats. We would prefer a home with older kids who will treat him properly. He is house trained, crate trained, and leash trained. He would be great for an apartment dweller.

See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org/

Scout.JPG

Scout

Scout

Breed: Australian shepherd mix

Age: 2 years

Gender: Male

Scout needs a lot of mental stimulation, not just physical exercise. He would make a fantastic running/hiking/biking partner and would also excel at learning tricks or any other form of training.

See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org/

71819 Timmy.jpg

Timmy

Timmy

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Timmy is a happy guy who loves attention.  He is calm and very loving. 

See more at https://fancycats.org/

71819 Vesuvia and Fellina.jpg

Vesuvia and Fellina

Vesuvia and Fellina

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: Adult

Gender: Females

Beautiful orange kitties with loving personalities…come and meet them.

See more at https://fancycats.org/

71819 Tina.jpg

Tina

Tina

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Tina is a calm girl who likes to know you before really opening up. Tina would love to be an only cat. She is best with older kids.

See more at https://fancycats.org/

71819 Sunspot.jpg

Sunspot

Sunspot

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: Youth

Gender: Female

Sunspot  can be rough and tumble with her brothers, then sweet and loving with her people. She’s a little purr machine! She loves dogs too!

See more at https://fancycats.org/

`71819 Smokey.jpg

Smokey

Smokey

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Smokey loves to be around others.  Smokey is well-tempered and the perfect family cat.

See more at https://fancycats.org/

`71819 Spring.jpg

Spring

Spring

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Though named for just one season, Spring would prefer to be yours for ALL seasons. Spring prefers to be your only cat.

See more at https://fancycats.org/

Casper.jpg

Casper

Casper

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 1 year

Gender: Male

Whiskers and Casper came in together. They love snuggling together and napping in the sun. Come visit these little couch potatoes!

To see our cats, submit an adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/.

Whiskers.jpg

Whiskers

Whiskers

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 1 year

Gender: Female

Whiskers and Casper came in together. They love snuggling together and napping in the sun.

To see our cats, submit an adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/.

Gidget.jpg

Gidget

Gidget

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 10 months

Gender: Female

Gidget can be a little skittish, but if you pet her with one hand she is in heaven. She will rub against you again and again.

To see our cats, submit an adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/.

Caden.jpg

Caden

Caden

Breed: Cocker Spaniel

Age: 6 years

Gender: Female

Caden came into a rural kill shelter in terrible condition and was transferred to us just in time. He is undergoing treatment at this time and is making fantastic progress. He seems good around other dogs and has a very gentle disposition.

To see Caden by APPOINTMENT ONLY, submit an online dog adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/.

Ellie Mae.jpg

Ellie Mae

Ellie Mae

Breed: Hound mix

Age: 3 years

Gender: Female

Yes, Ellie Mae, is a country girl with a heart of gold. She is playful and full of energy but willing to chill when you are.

To see Ellie Mae by APPOINTMENT ONLY, submit an online dog adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/.

Tate.jpg

Tate

Tate

Breed: Hound/Pointer mix

Age: 1 year

Gender: Male

Come and meet Tate and get ready for big adventures. He is quick to learn and wants to please. He's great with other dogs and people of all ages.

To see Tate by APPOINTMENT ONLY, submit an online dog adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/.

