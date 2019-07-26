Penny
Breed: Pointer mix
Age: 9 weeks
Gender: Female
Penny (listed under Alexa’s pups) and her siblings were in very poor shape when they arrived from Alabama, but thanks to our dedicated volunteers, this litter is now thriving and are all doing very well.
See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org/
Athens
Breed: Labrador retriever mix
Age: 9 weeks
Gender: Female
Athens (listed under Marianne’s 8) is the cuddliest of her seven siblings who were given up by an owner who had this unwanted litter.
See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org/
Mitzie
Breed: Pit bull mix
Age: 3 months
Gender: Female
Mitzie is an adorable mini cow. Mitzie is doing great on house training and loves a good cuddle. She is quite the ham.
See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org/
Shelby
Breed: Sheltie mix
Age: 10 weeks
Gender: Female
Shelby is a playful pup. She always looks happy! Shelby and her mom are both available for adoption.
See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org/
Oscar
Breed: Jack Russell terrier mix
Age: 4 years
Gender: Male
Oscar gets along with other dogs but chases cats. We would prefer a home with older kids who will treat him properly. He is house trained, crate trained, and leash trained. He would be great for an apartment dweller.
See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org/
Scout
Breed: Australian shepherd mix
Age: 2 years
Gender: Male
Scout needs a lot of mental stimulation, not just physical exercise. He would make a fantastic running/hiking/biking partner and would also excel at learning tricks or any other form of training.
See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org/
Timmy
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: Adult
Gender: Male
Timmy is a happy guy who loves attention. He is calm and very loving.
See more at https://fancycats.org/
Vesuvia and Fellina
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: Adult
Gender: Females
Beautiful orange kitties with loving personalities…come and meet them.
See more at https://fancycats.org/
Tina
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: Adult
Gender: Female
Tina is a calm girl who likes to know you before really opening up. Tina would love to be an only cat. She is best with older kids.
See more at https://fancycats.org/
Sunspot
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: Youth
Gender: Female
Sunspot can be rough and tumble with her brothers, then sweet and loving with her people. She’s a little purr machine! She loves dogs too!
See more at https://fancycats.org/
Smokey
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: Adult
Gender: Male
Smokey loves to be around others. Smokey is well-tempered and the perfect family cat.
See more at https://fancycats.org/
Spring
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: Adult
Gender: Female
Though named for just one season, Spring would prefer to be yours for ALL seasons. Spring prefers to be your only cat.
See more at https://fancycats.org/
Casper
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 1 year
Gender: Male
Whiskers and Casper came in together. They love snuggling together and napping in the sun. Come visit these little couch potatoes!
To see our cats, submit an adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/.
Whiskers
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 1 year
Gender: Female
Whiskers and Casper came in together. They love snuggling together and napping in the sun.
To see our cats, submit an adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/.
Gidget
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 10 months
Gender: Female
Gidget can be a little skittish, but if you pet her with one hand she is in heaven. She will rub against you again and again.
To see our cats, submit an adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/.
Caden
Breed: Cocker Spaniel
Age: 6 years
Gender: Female
Caden came into a rural kill shelter in terrible condition and was transferred to us just in time. He is undergoing treatment at this time and is making fantastic progress. He seems good around other dogs and has a very gentle disposition.
To see Caden by APPOINTMENT ONLY, submit an online dog adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/.
Ellie Mae
Breed: Hound mix
Age: 3 years
Gender: Female
Yes, Ellie Mae, is a country girl with a heart of gold. She is playful and full of energy but willing to chill when you are.
To see Ellie Mae by APPOINTMENT ONLY, submit an online dog adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/.
Tate
Breed: Hound/Pointer mix
Age: 1 year
Gender: Male
Come and meet Tate and get ready for big adventures. He is quick to learn and wants to please. He's great with other dogs and people of all ages.
To see Tate by APPOINTMENT ONLY, submit an online dog adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/.
