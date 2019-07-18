Annette.JPG

Annette

Breed: Labrador retriever mix

Age: 13 weeks

Gender: Female

Annette is a happy, playful puppy. Annette wags her tail constantly during playtime, but also likes quiet naps in her crate.

See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org/

Bama.JPG

Bama

Breed: Labrador retriever/pit bull mix

Age: 5 years

Gender: Female

Bama is a very sweet, affectionate Southern girl. She loves people of all sizes. Bama is house and crate trained, does very well on the leash, and is well behaved (no chewing, counter-surfing, etc).

See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org/

Champ.JPG

Champ

Breed: Shepherd mix

Age: 7 months

Gender: Male

Champ was picked up as a stray. He loves to romp with other dogs, but is also happy to have his head massaged and petted.

See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org/

Chrissie.JPG

Chrissie

Breed: American pit bull terrier mix

Age: 16 weeks

Gender: Male

Chrissie (listed under Chloe’s 10) has determined her life purpose is to give out as much love as possible. Chrissie is doing great with her house training.

See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org/

Mike.JPG

Mike

Breed: Shepherd mix

Age: 11 weeks

Gender: Male

Mike (one of Princess’ puppies) is an energetic ball of fun playing with his siblings. This leader in the pack is crate trained and learning house training.

See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org/

Milly.JPG

Milly

Breed: Pointer mix

Age: 8 weeks

Gender: Female

Milly is listed under Alexa’s pups. Milly and her siblings were in very poor shape when they arrived. Milly is a sweet playful pup with beautiful brown face and white body with brown polka dots!

See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org/

1) Binks.jpg

Binks

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 1 year

Gender: Male Neutered

What else can we say when you look into those eyes? Binks adores his pal Nate and would love to find a home together.

See more at https://www.ffgw.org/

2) Adele.jpg

 Adele

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 3 months

Gender: Female Spayed

Adele is one of the most self-assured, outgoing and laid-back kittens we have ever seen! She plays with big cats; she plays with little cats; she plays with dogs and she plays with people.

See more at https://www.ffgw.org/

3) Cat Benatar.jpg

Cat Benatar

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 6 months

Gender: Female Spayed

Always ready to rock, Cat Benatar is playful, loving and energetic.

See more at https://www.ffgw.org/

4) Earl Gray.jpg

Earl Gray

Breed: Domestic medium hair

Age: 2 months

Gender: Male

Earl Gray, a stunning beauty she loves people, is good with kids and will snuggle up for naps and time with her human family.

See more at https://www.ffgw.org/

5) Cheezit & Freckles.jpg

Cheezit & Freckles

Breed: Domestic short hair

Age: 2 months

Gender: Female

Freckles and Cheezit are sweet orange sisters looking for a forever home together. These little girls have been around dogs, children and other cats so they would be a perfect fit no matter what your family make-up is!

See more at https://www.ffgw.org/

GingerSnap.jpg

Gingersnap

Breed: Harlequin/Rabbit

Age: 2 years 2 months 29 days

Gender: Female

Gingersnap is a great laid back girl who is very social and can't wait to have a home of her own.

To see our rabbits, submit an application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/.

Our cat, rabbit, small mammal, and bird offices are at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, Va. We offer walk-in viewing Monday through Friday from 10 am to 4 p.m. (3 p.m. on Saturdays).

Misty.jpg

Misty

Breed: Mini Rex/Rabbit

Age: 4 years 1 month 27 days

Gender: Female

Misty misses her bunny friends and would love a home of her own.

Our cat, rabbit, small mammal, and bird offices are at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, Va. We offer walk-in viewing Monday through Friday from 10 am to 4 p.m. (3 p.m. on Saturdays).

Zack.jpg

Zack

Breed: Domestic shorthair/mix

Age: 1 year 3 months 12 days

Gender: Male

Come meet my Z boys! Zorro, Zack and Zeek. They are extremely social and would like attention all the time. These boys won’t be here long.

To see our cats, submit an adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/. Our cat, rabbit, small mammal, and bird offices are at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, Va. We offer walk-in viewing Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (3 p.m. on Saturdays).

PJ.jpg

PJ

Breed: Domestic shorthair/mix

Age: 4 months 14 days

Gender: Male

Penelope is a bit shy but not too shy to keep her eye on her babies. PJ, Peony and Penny are all siblings with the cutest kitten voices.

To see our cats, submit an application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/. Our cat, rabbit, small mammal, and bird offices are at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, Va. We offer walk-in viewing Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (3 p.m. on Saturdays).

Jacko.jpg

Jacko

Breed: Beagle

Age: 4 years 2 months 4 days

Gender: Male

This is the first beagle we've ever had who has the personality of a retriever. Jacko is great with other dogs and shows no aggression of any kind.

To see Jacko by APPOINTMENT ONLY, submit an online dog adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/. An adoption counselor will contact you--typically within three business days--to discuss with you the type of dog you are looking for and to see whether we have a good match for you. Our counselor will discuss the next steps afterward.

Our dogs and horses are NOT at the HSFC shelter at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, Va.--only our cats, birds, rabbits, and small mammals can be visited there. Our dogs and horses are housed at our private farm in Centreville.

Mindy.jpg

Mindy

Breed: Labrador retriever/mix

Age: 5 months 22 days

Gender: Female

Super pup has arrived and she is very anxious to find a new home. Mindy is great with other dogs, big or small, as well as kids of all ages.

To see Mindy by APPOINTMENT ONLY, submit an online dog adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/. An adoption counselor will contact you--typically within three business days--to discuss with you the type of dog you are looking for and to see whether we have a good match for you. Our counselor will discuss the next steps afterward.

Our dogs and horses are NOT at the HSFC shelter at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, Va.--only our cats, birds, rabbits, and small mammals can be visited there. Our dogs and horses are housed at our private farm in Centreville.

