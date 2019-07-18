Annette
Breed: Labrador retriever mix
Age: 13 weeks
Gender: Female
Annette is a happy, playful puppy. Annette wags her tail constantly during playtime, but also likes quiet naps in her crate.
Bama
Breed: Labrador retriever/pit bull mix
Age: 5 years
Gender: Female
Bama is a very sweet, affectionate Southern girl. She loves people of all sizes. Bama is house and crate trained, does very well on the leash, and is well behaved (no chewing, counter-surfing, etc).
Champ
Breed: Shepherd mix
Age: 7 months
Gender: Male
Champ was picked up as a stray. He loves to romp with other dogs, but is also happy to have his head massaged and petted.
Chrissie
Breed: American pit bull terrier mix
Age: 16 weeks
Gender: Male
Chrissie (listed under Chloe’s 10) has determined her life purpose is to give out as much love as possible. Chrissie is doing great with her house training.
Mike
Breed: Shepherd mix
Age: 11 weeks
Gender: Male
Mike (one of Princess’ puppies) is an energetic ball of fun playing with his siblings. This leader in the pack is crate trained and learning house training.
Milly
Breed: Pointer mix
Age: 8 weeks
Gender: Female
Milly is listed under Alexa’s pups. Milly and her siblings were in very poor shape when they arrived. Milly is a sweet playful pup with beautiful brown face and white body with brown polka dots!
Binks
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 1 year
Gender: Male Neutered
What else can we say when you look into those eyes? Binks adores his pal Nate and would love to find a home together.
Adele
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 3 months
Gender: Female Spayed
Adele is one of the most self-assured, outgoing and laid-back kittens we have ever seen! She plays with big cats; she plays with little cats; she plays with dogs and she plays with people.
Cat Benatar
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 6 months
Gender: Female Spayed
Always ready to rock, Cat Benatar is playful, loving and energetic.
Earl Gray
Breed: Domestic medium hair
Age: 2 months
Gender: Male
Earl Gray, a stunning beauty she loves people, is good with kids and will snuggle up for naps and time with her human family.
Cheezit & Freckles
Breed: Domestic short hair
Age: 2 months
Gender: Female
Freckles and Cheezit are sweet orange sisters looking for a forever home together. These little girls have been around dogs, children and other cats so they would be a perfect fit no matter what your family make-up is!
Gingersnap
Breed: Harlequin/Rabbit
Age: 2 years 2 months 29 days
Gender: Female
Gingersnap is a great laid back girl who is very social and can't wait to have a home of her own.
Misty
Breed: Mini Rex/Rabbit
Age: 4 years 1 month 27 days
Gender: Female
Misty misses her bunny friends and would love a home of her own.
Zack
Breed: Domestic shorthair/mix
Age: 1 year 3 months 12 days
Gender: Male
Come meet my Z boys! Zorro, Zack and Zeek. They are extremely social and would like attention all the time. These boys won’t be here long.
PJ
Breed: Domestic shorthair/mix
Age: 4 months 14 days
Gender: Male
Penelope is a bit shy but not too shy to keep her eye on her babies. PJ, Peony and Penny are all siblings with the cutest kitten voices.
Jacko
Breed: Beagle
Age: 4 years 2 months 4 days
Gender: Male
This is the first beagle we've ever had who has the personality of a retriever. Jacko is great with other dogs and shows no aggression of any kind.
Mindy
Breed: Labrador retriever/mix
Age: 5 months 22 days
Gender: Female
Super pup has arrived and she is very anxious to find a new home. Mindy is great with other dogs, big or small, as well as kids of all ages.
