Donut
Breed: Black mouth cur mix
Age: 4 months
Gender: Male
Donut is part of the Halloween litter. He plays so well with young kids and loves toys and gets along with other dogs.
See more at aforeverhome.org
Hardy
Breed: Labrador retriever/Shepherd mix
Age: 4 months
Gender: Male
Hardy (listed as Happy Hardy) is doing great with house training. He understands basic commands. He is great with children.
See more at aforeverhome.org
Hopscotch
Breed: Treeing walker coon hound mix
Age: 8 months
Gender: Female
Poor Hopscotch was caught in a trap which took off most her front leg and a few toes on her left foot. Her right leg was amputated but she gets along fine without it--she can even climb stairs! She gets along with other dogs and with kids.
See more at aforeverhome.org
Jake
Breed: Treeing walker coon hound mix
Age: 11 weeks
Gender: Male
Jake is a sweet, lovable lug who is going to steal your heart!
See more at aforeverhome.org
Koda
Breed: Labrador retriever mix
Age: 8 months
Gender: Female
Koda (listed under Cary/Koda) is getting some good training in her foster home. Koda gets along well with the other dogs she has met as well.
Sausage
Breed: Pit bull / Pomeranian mix
Age: 3 months
Gender: Male
Sausage is one of the Italian Delight puppies. He loves one-on-one attention by people. Sausage would do best in a home as the only pet.
See more at aforeverhome.org
Cosette
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 6 months
Gender: Female
Come and see Coco and her kittens...Cleo, Chloe, Clover and Cosette. Each kitten has its own unique personality with a little bit of shyness, just enough to keep drawing you in for more!
To see our cats submit and online cat adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/.
Coco
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 1 year
Gender: Female
Mom Coco has adorable kittens with her but would love a forever home of her own.
To see our cats submit and online cat adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/.
Stewart
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 7 months
Gender: Male
Sam and his brother Stuart came in together.They like each other but are not bonded.
To see our cats submit and online cat adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/.
Stella
Breed: Guinea Pig
Age: 1 year
Gender: Female
This social beauty came from a family with small children. If you are quiet she will sit in your lap and start to chatter.
To our small mammals, submit an application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/.
Gidget
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 1 year
Gender: Female
Do you want a vocal little girl who can tell you she wants attention? Come meet Gidget!
To see our cats, submit an adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/.
Sil
Breed: Draft
Age: 22 years
Gender: Male
Sil is sound but does have some medical issues involving autoimmune disease. This is manageable with some basic care and treatments. He has not been ridden in several years but with some refresher courses could do trails or light pleasure riding.
To see Sil by APPOINTMENT ONLY, submit an online horse adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/. An adoption counselor will contact you--typically within three business days--to discuss with you the type of horse you are looking for and to see whether we have a good match for you. Our counselor will discuss the next steps afterward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.