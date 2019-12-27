Bruno
Breed: Bluetick coonhound mix
Age: 3 years
Gender: Male
Bruno is extremely loving, friendly and playful. He gets along with other dogs and has loved the kids he’s met. He came to us from a high kill shelter. He is crate trained, leash trained and house trained.
See more at www.aforeverhome.org
Daisy
Breed: Labrador retriever mix
Age: 12 years
Gender: Female
Daisy is an active, friendly yellow Lab. She's a great gal! She loves to chew toys that squeak. At adoption, you will see a social butterfly who loves attention. At home, she is quiet, prefers her own space. She would do best in a home with older children or no children.
See more at www.aforeverhome.org
Dolly
Breed: Hound mix
Age: 13 months
Gender: Female
Dolly is a friendly affectionate girl who gets along with other dogs. She is crate trained and leash trained. This beautiful girl was out of time at a full high kill shelter, but there was no way she was going to let anyone not notice her! Dolly pushed her whole body against the front of her kennel and "talked and sang" to our rescue partner to get their attention.
See more at www.aforeverhome.org
Fannie
Breed: Terrier mix
Age: 13 months
Gender: Female
Fannie is a dog's dog. She's a playful, happy pup. Her ideal pastime is either prancing around with a stuffed animal in her mouth or lounging and watching television with her foster family. She would prefer a household with older or calmer children.
See more at www.aforeverhome.org
Leroy
Breed: Hound mix
Age: 4 years
Gender: Male
Leroy loves attention and gets along great with other dogs and kids. Leroy was pulled from a high kill shelter with his brother because their owner had a terminal illness. His brother was adopted. Leroy loves to lay with his head in your lap while you stroke his head and ears.
See more at www.aforeverhome.org
Romy
Breed: Labrador retriever mix
Age: 12 months
Gender: Male
This sweet boy was given up by his owner because she was renovating her home and her mother is not well. He deserves to have a home where he is loved and permanent! Romy is happy and friendly. Come meet Romy!
See more at www.aforeverhome.org
George
Breed: Domestic medium hair
Age: 1 year
Gender: Male
George is a wonderful little boy who is looking for a quiet family. If you sit next to him, he comes out for chin scratches. George doesn't have a mean bone in his body. If you want a couch commander, he is your kitty.
To see our cats, submit an adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/.
Gigi
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 14 years
Gender: Female
Gigi is a very cautious girl. She is slow to warm up to you, but will very happily let you rub her neck and chin area. Once she is comfortable with you, she will greet you as you come into her room. Come see this girl transform!
To see Gigi, submit an adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/.
Kiki
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 3 years
Gender: Female
Kiki loves to be picked up, scratched behind the ears and gives the biggest purr. But she also loves to give play nips. This behavior should go away if you ignore it. She intensely plays with other cats, so being the only cat in the home might be best. She is a beautiful brown tabby with some orange breaking through.
To see our cats, submit an online cat adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/.
Baxter
Breed: Pug-chow chow mix
Age: 4 years
Gender: Male
Baxter is full of excitement the minute he sees you coming. He loves to play and could spend hours running in the back yard or dog park where he can be Mr. Socialite. He's trained to go on potty pads but will also potty outside when asked. He was given up when his owner could no longer care for him. He is not fond of cats. This sweet boy has basic training and is open to learning much more. Baxter is a lover boy who needs someone to love....won't you come and see if you just might be his person.
To see Baxter by APPOINTMENT ONLY, submit an online dog adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/. An adoption counselor will contact you--typically within three business days-
Lucy Lu
Breed: German shepherd mix
Age: 11 months
Gender: Female
She's here...the sweetest girl ever. Lucy Lu loves people, other dogs, kids and even cats. She weighs approx. 30 pounds. One thing we can guarantee about Lucy Lu is she can hear you call her from wherever you are. Her ears are her trademark and she is the conversation starter on those long walks she loves. She'd love to have a family who would join her in her 1st birthday celebration. This incredible sweetheart would love to meet you really soon.
To see Lucy Lu by APPOINTMENT ONLY, submit an online dog adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/. An adoption counselor will contact you
Spark
Breed: Terrier-American Staffordshire mix
Age: 1 year
Gender: Male
Looking for a little fun in your life? Maybe a little spark? We've got what you are looking for. Spark has a gorgeous brindle coat of blue and grey. He knows sit and other tricks and loves to play. He's very good on a leash and loves adventures on his walks. He's housebroken and good with kids. He still has puppy antics so he may be a little too rough, at 45 pounds, for the very young, but he has no aggression and hopes they will play with him. Come and meet Spark and get ready for lots of fun.
To see Spark by APPOINTMENT ONLY, submit an online dog adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/. An adoption counselor will contact you--typically within three business days
