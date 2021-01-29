BARBIE
Breed: DMH
Age: 1 year
Gender: Female Spayed
Barbie recently gave birth to 6 adorable kittens. She was a great mom and is now ready for her own forever home. Barbie is a petite kitty with a furry tail who enjoys being pet, playing, and hanging in her cat tree watching the happenings outside the window. We think she would be ok with other cats.
CHLOE
Breed: DSH
Age: 11 months
Gender: Female Spayed
Chloe is a striking beauty of black and white. She's gentle, loving and adores her head butts and petting. Chloe came to us from a faraway shelter and is taking it all in stride as she settles into her foster home. You don't want to miss out on this darling little lady!
NAKIA
Breed: DSH
Age: 11 months
Gender: Female Spayed
Nakia is a perfect little girl. Her shiny soft bunny fur matches her gentle affectionate nature. This girl loves laps and lap time. She was rescued from a shelter where she had kittens who were adopted while she was left behind. Are you ready for warm snuggles? If you answer yes, Nakia is your girl!
TRIXIE
Breed: DSH
Age: 1 year
Gender: Female Spayed
Trixie is a sweet girl who recently had her babies adopted. She has a soft chirp and will converse with you during the day. She is curious and likes to play. She will sleep with you at night. When she's not playing, she likes curling up in a cubby or maybe another quiet spot in the house where she can relax.
PRANCER
Breed: DSH
Age: 8 months
Gender: Male Neutered
Prancer and his sister Vixen spent the holidays in the shelter and are now looking for a forever home together. Prancer is very outgoing and will sit next to you and purr as long as you keep giving him the attention he wants. Prancer likes to play with toys on wands and drag them off to let you know he has won.
VIXEN
Breed: DSH
Age: 8 months
Gender: Female Spayed
Vixen loves to follow her brother Prancer’s lead on all things. They are playful, easy going and gentle. Vixen loves to make biscuits and purrs sweetly while doing her baking. After a good play session, she’ll curl up for nap time in the sun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.