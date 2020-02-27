1) Moon.jpg

Moon

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 11 months

Gender: Female Spayed

Moon makes friends with all who cross her path, including cats, dogs and kids of all ages.

2) Soda .jpg

Soda

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 5 years

Gender: Female Spayed

Soda is comfortable in the company of other cats.

3) Clark Gable.jpg

Clark

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 1 year

Gender: Male Neutered

Clark gets along with dogs and cats but also would be very happy as the sole focus of your attention.

4) Dahlia.jpg

Dahlia

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 3 years

Gender: Female Spayed

Dahlia’s outgoing nature and ability to adapt quickly to new environments is truly remarkable when you know her story.

5) Oreo.jpg

Oreo

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 2 years

Gender: Male Neutered

Oreo was taken in when his owner became homeless and needed to leave him in a safe place.

6) Mars.jpg

Mars

Breed: Domestic medium hair

Age: 9 months

Gender: Female Spayed

Mars is a stunning little girl with black and white soft bunny fur.

