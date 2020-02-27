MOON
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 11 months
Gender: Female Spayed
Moon makes friends with all who cross her path, including cats, dogs and kids of all ages.
SODA
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 5 years
Gender: Female Spayed
Soda is comfortable in the company of other cats.
CLARK GABLE
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 1 year
Gender: Male Neutered
Clark gets along with dogs and cats but also would be very happy as the sole focus of your attention.
DAHLIA
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 3 years
Gender: Female Spayed
Dahlia’s outgoing nature and ability to adapt quickly to new environments is truly remarkable when you know her story.
OREO
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 2 years
Gender: Male Neutered
Oreo was taken in when his owner became homeless and needed to leave him in a safe place.
MARS
Breed: Domestic medium hair
Age: 9 months
Gender: Female Spayed
Mars is a stunning little girl with black and white soft bunny fur.
