Princess.JPG

Princess

Princess

Breed: American foxhound / American Eskimo mix

Age: 10 weeks

Gender: Female

Princess (listed under Bailey’s pups) is one of five pups and she is sweet and good with other dogs.

See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org.

Henley.JPG

Henley

Henley

Breed: Beagle mix

Age: 7 weeks

Gender: Male

Henley (listed as Barnes Junction Henley) came with his two brothers. These puppies were left in the woods on someone’s property (someone saw them being dumped). Come meet Henley!

See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org.

Lilly.JPG

Lilly

Lilly

Breed: Golden retriever mix

Age: 4 months

Gender: Female

Lilly (listed under Black Gold pups) came in with her sister June. They were taken in by rescue after their mama died. Lilly is super friendly and sweet and loves everyone!

See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org.

Jessie.JPG

Jessie

Jessie

Breed: Labrador retriever mix

Age: 12 weeks

Gender: Female

Jessie (listed under Lee County pups) came in with her sister Jewel. They are adorable, fun-loving, curious sisters! They are really good with kids.

See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org.

Tanya.JPG

Tanya

Tanya

Breed: Beagle/American pit bull terrier mix

Age: 7 months

Gender: Female

Tanya (listed under Mia’s pups) is house-trained, crate-trained and walks well on the leash. Tanya does well with other dogs but has not met any cats yet.

See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org.

Huntley.JPG

Huntley

Huntley

Breed: Treeing walker coon hound

Age: 7 months

Gender: Male

Huntley (listed under Miss Marple’s pup) would be great for a family who likes to walk and go for hikes. Huntley has a short smooth coat that doesn't require much grooming.

See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org.

1) Blossom.jpg

Blossom

Blossom

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 5 months

Gender: Female Spayed

Blossom is a darling and outgoing Tortie girl who enjoys her friend, Trigger. These girls became buddies in the shelter and we couldn't leave them behind!

See more at https://www.ffgw.org.

2) Trigger.jpg

Trigger

Trigger

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 5 months

Gender: Female Spayed

Trigger loves her friend, Blossom, as they spent a few months in the shelter together. Trigger adjusts to every new situation as it comes.

See more at https://www.ffgw.org.

3) Bob Cat.jpg

Bob Cat

Bob cat

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 14 weeks

Gender: Male

This little guy has a big personality. Ready to pounce at moments notice, he puts his hunting skills to use for catching toy mice.

See more at https://www.ffgw.org.

4) Skye.jpg

Skye

Skye

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 14 weeks

Gender: Female

Skye is a sweet young girl who likes to cuddle and play. She would do great if adopted with her friend Kiwi or joining a home with another friend to play with.

See more at https://www.ffgw.org.

5) Kiwi.jpg

Kiwi

Kiwi

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 14 weeks

Gender: Female

Kiwi is a sweet adventurous girl who is looking for a home with another friend to romp around with. You can double the fun adopting her with her friend Skye.

See more at https://www.ffgw.org.

6) Houdini.jpg

Houdini

Houdini

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 6 months

Gender: Male Neutered

Houdini is a magical kitten. He’ll cast a spell on you with his Amber eyes and make you fall in love. Come meet him today!

See more at https://www.ffgw.org.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.