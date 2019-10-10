Princess
Breed: American foxhound / American Eskimo mix
Age: 10 weeks
Gender: Female
Princess (listed under Bailey’s pups) is one of five pups and she is sweet and good with other dogs.
Henley
Breed: Beagle mix
Age: 7 weeks
Gender: Male
Henley (listed as Barnes Junction Henley) came with his two brothers. These puppies were left in the woods on someone’s property (someone saw them being dumped). Come meet Henley!
Lilly
Breed: Golden retriever mix
Age: 4 months
Gender: Female
Lilly (listed under Black Gold pups) came in with her sister June. They were taken in by rescue after their mama died. Lilly is super friendly and sweet and loves everyone!
Jessie
Breed: Labrador retriever mix
Age: 12 weeks
Gender: Female
Jessie (listed under Lee County pups) came in with her sister Jewel. They are adorable, fun-loving, curious sisters! They are really good with kids.
Tanya
Breed: Beagle/American pit bull terrier mix
Age: 7 months
Gender: Female
Tanya (listed under Mia’s pups) is house-trained, crate-trained and walks well on the leash. Tanya does well with other dogs but has not met any cats yet.
Huntley
Breed: Treeing walker coon hound
Age: 7 months
Gender: Male
Huntley (listed under Miss Marple’s pup) would be great for a family who likes to walk and go for hikes. Huntley has a short smooth coat that doesn't require much grooming.
Blossom
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 5 months
Gender: Female Spayed
Blossom is a darling and outgoing Tortie girl who enjoys her friend, Trigger. These girls became buddies in the shelter and we couldn't leave them behind!
Trigger
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 5 months
Gender: Female Spayed
Trigger loves her friend, Blossom, as they spent a few months in the shelter together. Trigger adjusts to every new situation as it comes.
Bob cat
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 14 weeks
Gender: Male
This little guy has a big personality. Ready to pounce at moments notice, he puts his hunting skills to use for catching toy mice.
Skye
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 14 weeks
Gender: Female
Skye is a sweet young girl who likes to cuddle and play. She would do great if adopted with her friend Kiwi or joining a home with another friend to play with.
Kiwi
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 14 weeks
Gender: Female
Kiwi is a sweet adventurous girl who is looking for a home with another friend to romp around with. You can double the fun adopting her with her friend Skye.
Houdini
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 6 months
Gender: Male Neutered
Houdini is a magical kitten. He’ll cast a spell on you with his Amber eyes and make you fall in love. Come meet him today!
