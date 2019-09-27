Lilly.JPG

Lilly

Lilly

Breed: Golden retriever mix

Age: 15 weeks

Gender: Female

Lilly (listed under Black Gold Lilly) and her sister, June, were taken in by rescue after their mamma died. Lilly is a playful pup.

See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org.

Champ.JPG

Champ

Champ

Breed: Shepherd mix

Age: 9 months

Gender: Male

Champ was picked up as a stray. He loves playing with other dogs and running in the backyard. He is housetrained.

See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org.

Fannie.JPG

Fannie

Fannie

Breed: Terrier mix

Age: 10 months

Gender: Female

Fannie (listed under F Pup Fannie) loves playing with her toys and loves other dogs. She is working on her leash skills. Fannie is shy to begin, but once she gets comfortable, she really comes out of her shell.

See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org.

Fred.JPG

Fred

Fred

Breed: Terrier mix

Age: 8 months

Gender: Male

Fred gets along with other dogs and kids and wants to play with cats (some appreciate it, and some don’t!).

See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org.

Penny the Chi.jpg

Penny the Chi

Penny the Chi

Breed: Chihuahua/Terrier mix

Age: 22 months

Gender: Female

Penny came to us pregnant. She had her six babies in the middle of the night on June 8th. Almost all of Penny’s pups have been adopted and now it is her turn!

See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org.

Niko.JPG

Niko

Niko

Breed: Terrier mix

Age: 10 months

Gender: Male

Niko (listed under F Pup Frankie/Niko) is crate trained and he knows basic commands like “sit” and “come”. He gets along great with other dogs and would make a great second dog or “beta dog”.

See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org.

1) Samantha.jpg

Samantha

Samantha

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 1 year

Gender: Female Spayed

Samantha is nonchalant about the dog in her foster home and gets along fine with other cats as well, but she really blossoms when she is the focus of attention.

See more at https://www.ffgw.org.

Bagel.png

Bagel

Bagel

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 16 weeks

Gender: Neutered Male

Bagel is an outgoing kitten that came in with four other tabby darlings. Two have been adopted and now he’s looking for a home with his sister Baguette.

See more at https://www.ffgw.org.

3) Baguette.jpg

Baguette

Baguette

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 16 weeks

Gender: Female Spayed

Baquette is confident and friendly. She loves laps and is very affectionate. She and her brother Bagel are looking for a home together.

See more at https://www.ffgw.org.

4) Custard.jpg

 Custard

Custard

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 1 year

Gender: Female Spayed

Custard is a striking looking orange tabby female. She was rescued from a rural shelter when she was left outside in a secure box that she couldn't get out of.

See more at https://www.ffgw.org.

image2.png

Bo

Bo

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age:18 months

Gender: Male Neutered

If you look closely at Bo’s chest he has a marking in the shape of a heart. All the more love he has to give.

See more at https://www.ffgw.org.

image1.png

Miley

Miley

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 7 years

Gender: Female Spayed

Miley was very beloved by her family until they had to give her up due to circumstances beyond their control. Miley’s adoption fee has been sponsored by a generous supporter to help us find Miley the perfect new forever home.

See more at https://www.ffgw.org.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.