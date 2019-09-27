Lilly
Breed: Golden retriever mix
Age: 15 weeks
Gender: Female
Lilly (listed under Black Gold Lilly) and her sister, June, were taken in by rescue after their mamma died. Lilly is a playful pup.
See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org.
Champ
Breed: Shepherd mix
Age: 9 months
Gender: Male
Champ was picked up as a stray. He loves playing with other dogs and running in the backyard. He is housetrained.
See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org.
Fannie
Breed: Terrier mix
Age: 10 months
Gender: Female
Fannie (listed under F Pup Fannie) loves playing with her toys and loves other dogs. She is working on her leash skills. Fannie is shy to begin, but once she gets comfortable, she really comes out of her shell.
See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org.
Fred
Breed: Terrier mix
Age: 8 months
Gender: Male
Fred gets along with other dogs and kids and wants to play with cats (some appreciate it, and some don’t!).
See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org.
Penny the Chi
Breed: Chihuahua/Terrier mix
Age: 22 months
Gender: Female
Penny came to us pregnant. She had her six babies in the middle of the night on June 8th. Almost all of Penny’s pups have been adopted and now it is her turn!
See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org.
Niko
Breed: Terrier mix
Age: 10 months
Gender: Male
Niko (listed under F Pup Frankie/Niko) is crate trained and he knows basic commands like “sit” and “come”. He gets along great with other dogs and would make a great second dog or “beta dog”.
See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org.
Samantha
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 1 year
Gender: Female Spayed
Samantha is nonchalant about the dog in her foster home and gets along fine with other cats as well, but she really blossoms when she is the focus of attention.
See more at https://www.ffgw.org.
Bagel
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 16 weeks
Gender: Neutered Male
Bagel is an outgoing kitten that came in with four other tabby darlings. Two have been adopted and now he’s looking for a home with his sister Baguette.
See more at https://www.ffgw.org.
Baguette
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 16 weeks
Gender: Female Spayed
Baquette is confident and friendly. She loves laps and is very affectionate. She and her brother Bagel are looking for a home together.
See more at https://www.ffgw.org.
Custard
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 1 year
Gender: Female Spayed
Custard is a striking looking orange tabby female. She was rescued from a rural shelter when she was left outside in a secure box that she couldn't get out of.
See more at https://www.ffgw.org.
Bo
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age:18 months
Gender: Male Neutered
If you look closely at Bo’s chest he has a marking in the shape of a heart. All the more love he has to give.
See more at https://www.ffgw.org.
Miley
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 7 years
Gender: Female Spayed
Miley was very beloved by her family until they had to give her up due to circumstances beyond their control. Miley’s adoption fee has been sponsored by a generous supporter to help us find Miley the perfect new forever home.
See more at https://www.ffgw.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.