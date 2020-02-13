SODA
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 5 years
Gender: Female Spayed
Soda came to FFGW when her human became ill and could no longer care for her. Soda is comfortable in the company of other cats.
ZOEY
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 1 year
Gender: Female Spayed
Zoey is so happy to be safely inside. She knows her way around a house and clearly had a home before. She loves to be with people.
CARSON
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 11 months
Gender: Male Neutered
Carson adores other cats and loves to spend time with his people.
DANDY
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 11 months
Gender: Female Spayed
Dandy and her brother Carson are ready for a home together where they can keep your lap warm.
RIDLEY
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 7 months
Gender: Male
Ridley is currently hanging with her friend Odin and would love to be adopted with him.
ODIN
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 7 months
Gender: Male
Odin loves other cats and will wrestle, snuggle and play with both kittens and adults. He needs at least one other friendly cat in his forever home.
